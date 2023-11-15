Battle Red Helmets & Color Rush uniforms unite this Sunday vs. Cardinals

You've never seen the Texans the way you'll see them this Sunday.

Houston will wear Battle Red Helmets for just the third time in team history. But they'll do so with the Deep Steel Blue Color Rush jerseys and pants.

The Texans host the Cardinals inside NRG Stadium and will kick off at noon CT. It will be second time in the 2023 regular season they've worn the Battle Red Helmets. Houston shellacked the Steelers in those helmets in Week 4, 30-6.