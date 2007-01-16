Bayless, Benton help out for East-West game

The East-West Shrine game, and the practices leading up to the contest, provide NFL teams a chance to measure athletes of similar talent against each other. For players, this week is a proving ground, and their performances could go a long way in determining their draft day fate.

And for two members of the Texans organization, this week is an opportunity to sharpen their coaching skills and learn more about the players that they could be selecting come late April.

Assistant defensive backs coach Martin Bayless and offensive line coach John Benton are coaching for the East squad and West squad, respectively, and they're taking advantage of every moment.

"It is a great opportunity, not only for the kids, but for me to keep coaching and keep learning," said Bayless, who is overseeing the secondary and special teams for legendary coach Don Shula. "We'll have an opportunity to review and be in a position to draft a lot of these kids. So it gives us a head start, and it gives us more of a hands-on evaluation of them versus just looking at videotape of them. So there's a lot of good reasons to be out here, and I'm enjoying it and I hope they're enjoying the experience as well."

Benton was enjoying his time off last week when he received a phone call from Texans head coach Gary Kubiak.

"He said that (West squad) coach (Dan) Reeves is looking for an offensive line coach and I thought it would be a great opportunity for me to hang out with Dan Reeves and all the other guys involved," Benton said. "I couldn't pass up this opportunity."

The challenge this week for the coaches is teaching the players a system that, in many cases, is completely different than what they learned in college. In a setting where NFL scouts are lined up along the sidelines taking notes during practice, it can be difficult for players to maintain focus and digest the new techniques and terminology.

"They're so darn eager and they're jumping all over the place," Benton said. "Sometimes you have to say, 'Hey, calm down and let's get this thing right and go.' It's been a lot of fun. They're sure a bunch of get-after-it guys."

There are numerous postseason all-star games, but few of those showcases can boast as much talent as the East-West Shrine game.

On the offensive line, Benton has the luxury of coaching some potential first-day draft picks such as Hawaii's Tala Esera (6-4, 295), Colorado's Brian Daniels (6-4, 300) and mammoth tackle Kyle Young (6-5, 330) from Fresno State.

Bayless presides over a secondary that includes two former LSU Tigers – Jesse Daniels and Daniel Francis – as well as Ohio State's Brandon Mitchell and Alabama State's Michael Coe, a former teammate of current Texans running back Chris Taylor at Cordova High School in Memphis, Tenn.

"The corners seem to be talented," Bayless said. "They're doing well in the one-on-one drills. They're disciplined, and that's one thing I'm a big stickler on is making sure their alignment, assignment and responsibility is correct, because these guys are all coming from a different system.

"As far as the safeties are concerned, I think we have a good group. We have guys that can communicate. We have guys that can run and get to the ball. As we go along this week, I'll have a better idea on what guys are standout guys and what guys are the ones that are having a hard time picking the system up."