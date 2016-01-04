Bill O'Brien on fans: "We need this crowd"

Jan 04, 2016 at 07:33 AM

For the third time in five seasons, the Texans are in the playoffs and hosting a Wild Card game.

And Bill O'Brien knows the NRG Stadium crowd will play a major role on Saturday.

"We need this crowd," O'Brien said. "Our players really feed off of this crowd. You can see it on the field."

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:35 p.m. CT against the Chiefs, and the head coach said the Texans will be amped.

"Our players get really excited to play in front of this crowd and I know what it means to the City of Houston to be in this situation," O'Brien said. "Part of our motivation is to go out there and play well for this crowd."

The players agreed.

"It's awesome," wide receiver Cecil Shorts, III said. "These fans go nuts every week. I'm sure the atmosphere is going to be crazy come Saturday afternoon."

Cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who's twice played in playoff games at NRG Stadium, can't wait.

"It is a big feeling," Joseph said. "I think anytime you go into the postseason you would like to play all of them that way. Of course with the fans that we have here, we will take it however it comes."

O'Brien, who said he's been to "just about every stadium" in the NFL, called the NRG Stadium crowd the best in the League. 

The Texans are 2-0 at home in postseason play, beating the Bengals in the 2011 and 2012 Wild Card playoff games.

