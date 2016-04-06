 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Bill O'Brien on Texans ability to overcome

Apr 06, 2016 at 08:00 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Even though 2015 is in the rearview mirror for Bill O'Brien, the Texans head coach said he definitely learned a thing or two last autumn.

In an interview with NFL Media's Judy Battista, O'Brien pointed to his team's fortitude as a bright spot last year, and in the future.

"We hung in there," O'Brien said of the team bouncing back from a 2-5 start to the season. "One thing you learn is you can't get in that type of hole again. But if things do go wrong, I think we have a mentally

tough core group of leaders in our locker room that really helped us through those things."

The Texans went 7-2 over the final nine games of 2015, despite Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden each playing significant amounts at quarterback in that span.

O'Brien and the Texans will gather for offseason conditioning on April 18 at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center, and he said the goals will be very simple.

"These are the steps we need to take to get better every day to make sure we start the season on the right note," O'Brien said. "That we're hitting our stride there at the end of training camp, ready to go when September rolls around, and then we go from there."

