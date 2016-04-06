Bill O'Brien on Texans ability to overcome

tough core group of leaders in our locker room that really helped us through those things."

The Texans went 7-2 over the final nine games of 2015, despite Brian Hoyer, T.J. Yates and Brandon Weeden each playing significant amounts at quarterback in that span.

O'Brien and the Texans will gather for offseason conditioning on April 18 at NRG Stadium and the Houston Methodist Training Center, and he said the goals will be very simple.

"These are the steps we need to take to get better every day to make sure we start the season on the right note," O'Brien said. "That we're hitting our stride there at the end of training camp, ready to go when September rolls around, and then we go from there."