Bill O'Brien's step back/leap forward in New England

It was a jarring juxtaposition from his start in coaching as a 24-year old, when he was in charge of the Brown University tight ends.

"I walked into that wide receiver meeting, I'll never forget that, the first wide receiver meeting," O'Brien said. "In that wide receiver room was Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte Stallworth, Kelley Washington, Jabar Gaffney. At that time in the NFL, it was probably the best receiving corps in the NFL, and here comes this guy from Brown walking in there. They were like 'What? What do you know?'"

O'Brien would spend the next two years coaching Tom Brady and the quarterbacks, and took over the offensive coordinator duties in 2011. His time in New England helped prepare him for the head coaching stint at Penn State the two years after, and the Texans gig starting in 2014.

"That experience with the Patriots was just a great experience for me," O'Brien said. "It taught me a lot about football. It taught me a lot about myself, and I owe a lot to Bill for that."

O'Brien and the Texans are focused on toppling Belichick and the Patriots this Sunday night. He took a moment during his Monday press conference, and then again during his radio show to reflect on his five-year stop in New England. While he made a lot less money that first year in the NFL, he said the experience and knowledge gained was priceless, and never a "risk" in terms of his football career.