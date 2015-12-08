Bill O'Brien's step back/leap forward in New England

Dec 07, 2015 at 11:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

In early 2007, Bill O'Brien's football journey took a step backward and giant leap forward at the same time.

In the short term, O'Brien went from the offensive coordinator post at Duke to a quality control assistant with the New England Patriots. It was a drastic slash in salary and rank. But it served as a springboard to where he is now.

"I called Colleen and said 'We're going to take about a $150,000 pay cut here, and we're going to go to New England,'" O'Brien said of that conversation with his wife. "I heard the phone drop. Like, 'You idiot!'"

The Texans head coach steadily moved up the coaching ranks throughout the 1990's and early part of the 2000's. But everything changed, for the better, when he picked up the phone and heard Bill Belichick's

voice on the other end of the line.

"Coach called me and said he had a quality control job," O'Brien said during his weekly show on Texans Radio. "'I want you to interview with Josh McDaniels, and Nick Caserio at the Combine.' It was right after the 2006 season. So I went and I interviewed."

His huddle with the McDaniels/Caserio duo went so well, that he didn't catch the plane back from Indianapolis to Durham, North Carolina.

"From the Combine, they flew me right back to Massachusetts," O'Brien said. "I couldn't even go back to Duke, and they offered me this job. I'm not going to tell you what the salary was, but it wasn't much."

Like he's done at every other stop in his coaching career, O'Brien immersed himself in the job and was quickly elevated from the quality control post.

"I think he felt like I could coach a position," O'Brien said of Belichick. "So after one year, I became the wide receiver coach in '08."

 

It was a jarring juxtaposition from his start in coaching as a 24-year old, when he was in charge of the Brown University tight ends. 

"I walked into that wide receiver meeting, I'll never forget that, the first wide receiver meeting," O'Brien said. "In that wide receiver room was Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Donte Stallworth, Kelley Washington, Jabar Gaffney. At that time in the NFL, it was probably the best receiving corps in the NFL, and here comes this guy from Brown walking in there. They were like 'What? What do you know?'"

O'Brien would spend the next two years coaching Tom Brady and the quarterbacks, and took over the offensive coordinator duties in 2011. His time in New England helped prepare him for the head coaching stint at Penn State the two years after, and the Texans gig starting in 2014.

"That experience with the Patriots was just a great experience for me," O'Brien said. "It taught me a lot about football. It taught me a lot about myself, and I owe a lot to Bill for that."

O'Brien and the Texans are focused on toppling Belichick and the Patriots this Sunday night. He took a moment during his Monday press conference, and then again during his radio show to reflect on his five-year stop in New England. While he made a lot less money that first year in the NFL, he said the experience and knowledge gained was priceless, and never a "risk" in terms of his football career.

For O'Brien, the Texans and their fans, hopefully everything gained from his time as a Patriot pays dividends against his former team on Sunday evening.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

President Bush meets Bill O'Brien

President George H.W. Bush met with head coach Bill O'Brien and wife Colleen on Thursday. Images courtesy of Cristi Harvey Photography.

No Title
1 / 6
No Title
2 / 6
No Title
3 / 6
No Title
4 / 6
No Title
5 / 6
No Title
6 / 6
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans at Bengals | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday at noon CT.
news

C.J. Stroud logged weird stat in W over Bucs | Fans Wanna Know

Fans had questions about C.J. Stroud's statistical anomaly versus Tampa Bay, whether or not he can win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and when Derek Stingley, Jr. might return to action.
news

Texans vs. Buccaneers | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at NRG Stadium.
news

Will C.J. Stroud throw it more? | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had a lot of questions, including ones about C.J. Stroud throwing the ball more, punter Cam Johnston, and the new uniforms. Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered those questions and more.
news

The Bye Week and Final 11 Games of 2023 | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch for the Houston Texans over the final 11 games of the 2023 regular season.
news

An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had an interesting pre-Draft visit to the facilities last spring, and TE Dalton Schultz has a pretty solid fallback plan. 
news

Awards on the way, a rookie to return soon & Uni changes | Fans Wanna Know

At the bye week, fans of the Houston Texans had questions about C.J. Stroud winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, drastic changes ahead on the uniform front and more. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Texans vs. Saints | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 at NRG Stadium.
news

Run game rev up & deep thoughts on Saints | 1-Minute Recap

Catch up on the Houston Texans' Thursday practice notes with this 60-second read on the run game, the Saints' ability to strike deep, and some special teams nuggets.
news

New faces, Saints Defense Respect | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and added a pair of practice squad players who have have ties to Texas and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
news

QB legend sounds off on C.J. Stroud & an Austin native joins up | Daily Brew

A notable quarterback is mightily impressed by Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud, and the Texans added an Austin native to the roster on Tuesday.
Advertising