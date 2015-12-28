Bill O'Brien shares Monday night viewing plans

"I'm sure it will be a great game," O'Brien said. "But again, I'm in there watching the Jaguars. Our staff, we just got done this morning with the review of our game yesterday. Now, we're on to the Jaguars."

O'Brien was also asked about the idea of whether or not he'd rest certain players versus the Jaguars if the division title was locked up tonight. But the head coach emphasized he just wants a victory.

"I think the most important thing is to win," O'Brien said. "So if that answers your question, I don't think there's any substitute for winning."