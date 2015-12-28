Bill O'Brien shares Monday night viewing plans

The Monday Night Football matchup between the Bengals and Broncos has a profound impact on the Texans. But Bill O'Brien's worried about Houston's Week 17 opponent. Jaguars.
"I believe that we have to focus on the Jacksonville Jaguars, I really do," the head coach said on Monday.
If Cincinnati is victorious at Denver, the Texans win the AFC South by virtue of a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Colts. While O'Brien knows this, he just wants his team to pick up its ninth win of 2015 on Sunday, and will eschew tuning in this evening.
"I'm sure it will be a great game," O'Brien said. "But again, I'm in there watching the Jaguars. Our staff, we just got done this morning with the review of our game yesterday. Now, we're on to the Jaguars."
O'Brien was also asked about the idea of whether or not he'd rest certain players versus the Jaguars if the division title was locked up tonight. But the head coach emphasized he just wants a victory.
"I think the most important thing is to win," O'Brien said. "So if that answers your question, I don't think there's any substitute for winning."
Jacksonville comes to town with a 5-10 record, and has lost four of its last five games. Kickoff is set for noon CT on Sunday at NRG Stadium.
