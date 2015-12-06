Bills bust out 'big plays' in W over Texans

The Bills are a 'big play' team.
They showed off their big play ability six different times in Sunday's 30-21 victory over the Texans at Ralph Wilson Stadium.
"They made some plays, and they made more than we did," head coach Bill O'Brien said after the loss.
Buffalo entered the game ranked second in the NFL in 'big plays', which is a pass for 25 yards or more, or a run of 10-plus yards.
On their opening touchdown drive in the first quarter, the Bills utilized a Mike Gillislee 30-yard run to get into the red zone. Three plays later, they were on the scoreboard with a three-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Sammy Watkins.
That duo hooked up for a pair of 53-yard passes in the win, once in the second quarter and again in the third. Watkins caught just three balls on the day, but he finished with 109 yards and a score.
"We came into the game saying we couldn't give up shots, but look, the guy's a great player," O'Brien said.
Taylor also hit tight end Charles Clay for a 40-yard scoring strike, which linebacker Brian Cushing termed as a 'dagger'. It came with 1:53 remaining in the game, and gave the Bills a 27-21 advantage.
"We just have to plan better there, and we just have to do a better job," O'Brien said of the touchdown to Clay.
LeSean McCoy also got loose for a 32-yard run as well as a 20-yarder in the fourth.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)
The Texans faced the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Week 13.