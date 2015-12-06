Bills bust out 'big plays' in W over Texans

On their opening touchdown drive in the first quarter, the Bills utilized a Mike Gillislee 30-yard run to get into the red zone. Three plays later, they were on the scoreboard with a three-yard touchdown pass from Tyrod Taylor to Sammy Watkins.

That duo hooked up for a pair of 53-yard passes in the win, once in the second quarter and again in the third. Watkins caught just three balls on the day, but he finished with 109 yards and a score.

"We came into the game saying we couldn't give up shots, but look, the guy's a great player," O'Brien said.

Taylor also hit tight end Charles Clay for a 40-yard scoring strike, which linebacker Brian Cushing termed as a 'dagger'. It came with 1:53 remaining in the game, and gave the Bills a 27-21 advantage.

"We just have to plan better there, and we just have to do a better job," O'Brien said of the touchdown to Clay.