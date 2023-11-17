Birds, Beck and BMW | Daily Brew

Just when you thought the Texans were done with their NFC slate, having played all four NFC South squads, comes another team from the other side of the fence, Arizona.

Now that we have 17 games, the extra outing is determined by scheduling a team from the NFC division you played two years ago that finished in the same spot you did in the previous year.

Everyone following along? That means the Texans will visit an NFC east team next year, in addition to their NFC North match-ups. Shall we have a quiz on this later?