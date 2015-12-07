Brandon Brooks headed back to Houston

The Texans were without Brandon Brooks on Sunday.
But the right guard might be back next Sunday when Houston hosts the Patriots on Sunday Night Football at NRG Stadium.
The fourth-year veteran was inactive against the Bills due to an illness on on Sunday morning. He spent the day and night there in an area hospital, but will be back home this evening.
"Brandon Brooks stayed overnight in Buffalo," head coach Bill O'Brien said on Monday. "Should be back in Houston by seven o'clock tonight."
In his place, the Texans started Oday Aboushi at right guard. The offense was able to rush for over 100 yards in its third consecutive contest, as the Texans ground out 126 rushing yards against the Bills.
According to O'Brien, Brooks had been "throwing up all night" before the game. Upon arriving at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Brooks was taken to a hospital.
On Monday, the head coach said it was too soon to speculate whether or not Brooks would be available to play against New England.
![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)
The Texans faced the Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium in Week 13.