Brandon Brooks headed back to Houston

"Brandon Brooks stayed overnight in Buffalo," head coach Bill O'Brien said on Monday. "Should be back in Houston by seven o'clock tonight."

In his place, the Texans started Oday Aboushi at right guard. The offense was able to rush for over 100 yards in its third consecutive contest, as the Texans ground out 126 rushing yards against the Bills.

According to O'Brien, Brooks had been "throwing up all night" before the game. Upon arriving at Ralph Wilson Stadium, Brooks was taken to a hospital.