Brandon Weeden: Texans a "perfect fit"

Weeden was claimed off waivers on November 19 by Houston. A month later, he came on in relief of an injured T.J. Yates and helped guide the Texans to road wins at Indianapolis and Tennessee. He joked in mid-December that learning the Texans offense was "like learning Chinese, backwards".

Weeden was able to pick up enough of that complex offense to complete 61.9 percent of his passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in those pair of games.

"Everything was happening pretty fast," Weeden said. "But I loved my time there this past season, and with that staff and everybody in place I knew that would be a place that was very intriguing."

Weeden joins a roster that currently has Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage, Brian Hoyer and B.J. Daniels as quarterbacks. Despite the crowded position room, as well as interest from a couple other NFL teams, he wanted to remain a Texan.

"I told my agent 'If we can get a deal done with Houston, that would be in my opinion, a perfect fit for me," Weeden said. "I'm glad it worked out the way it did, and I'm ready to get started."

Weeden said he's "extremely excited" for the start of offseason conditioning work, which begins on April 18 at NRG Stadium.