Breakfast: Focus is now on Colts

Dec 13, 2015 at 07:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Sunday night was rough for the Texans.

But now they're focused on the Colts.

After falling to the Patriots by a 27-6 margin, Houston was already looking at next week's road trip north.

"It's right there in front of us," quarterback T.J. Yates said. "We can't control what happens after that. All we can do is worry about Indianapolis and go up there and get a win."

Both the Texans and Colts are 6-7 in 2015 and share the AFC South lead. Indianapolis was shellacked in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, falling 51-16 to the Jaguars. It was the first time the Colts lost a divisional game since the 2012 regular season. Defensive end J.J. Watt wasn't happy with how the Texans fared against New England, and he'd turned the proverbial page to Week 15.

"You control what you can control," Watt said. "Now we need to work on controlling next Sunday. This Sunday didn't go the way we wanted it to, so we'll go back to work and try to control next Sunday."

Linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who finished with a pair of sacks and seven total tackles, said success next week is contingent upon the first day of the work week.

"We got to come in Monday and prepare," Clowney said. "Put this game behind us. The division is still open. We got to get ready to go."

Kickoff against the Colts is Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium and noon CT.

***Twitter.com/DoughertyDrew***

![](http://www.houstontexans.com/news/drewdownfield.html)

