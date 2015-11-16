Breakfast: Underdogs or not?

In 2011, rookie T.J. Yates and the Texans trailed for 58 minutes and 58 seconds. But Yates guided the Texans on a game-winning touchdown drive, drilling Kevin Walter for a 7-yard score with 2 seconds remaining. A few moments after that victory, New Orleans beat the Titans, and the Texans were the AFC South champions.

If you're still reading, thanks.

But If you're still reading now, you're probably thinking, 'That's ancient history. These are two totally different teams.'