Brian Cushing looks rejuvenated

That transformation is clear to head coach Bill O'Brien.

"He made a play today out there in a two-minute drill on about a 20 yard pass where he got back in coverage and he tipped the ball away," O'Brien said. "That was a big play. It was good for me to see that. I think he felt good about making that play, but that's an example of how far he's come from the end of last year."

Cornerback Kareem Jackson is pleased to see the return to form of Cushing, too.

"Cushing is looking good, man," Jackson said. "It's the same Cushing I've seen since year one and a lot of energy, he's definitely moving well out there for a guy that's gone through the things he's gone through."