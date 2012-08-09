Brian Cushing released from hospital, set to rejoin team





Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was released from the hospital on Thursday morning and could rejoin the team return on Thursday afternoon.

Cushing has not been ruled out of the Texans' preseason opener at Carolina on Saturday. He spent two nights in the hospital after coming down with a virus during team meetings late Tuesday evening.

"I'm hoping he's over here this afternoon," Texans coach Gary Kubiak said on Thursday morning. "He's feeling much better. As long as he's feeling well, he'll go through our jog-through in the morning and he'll get his repetitions on Saturday, so we'll see. But he's doing better."

Second-year inside linebacker Mister Alexander has been practicing as a starter in Cushing's place.