Brian Hoyer ruled out, T.J. Yates to start at Colts

Dec 16, 2015 at 04:17 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans made it official on Wednesday: Brian Hoyer will not play at Indianapolis.

The veteran quarterback suffered a concussion during Sunday night's loss to New England, and entered the concussion protocol. Head coach Bill O'Brien gave an update on Hoyer's status this afternoon.

"Still in the protocol," O'Brien said. "Not to speak for him but I think he is feeling better. He's not going to play on Sunday."

T.J. Yates, who relieved the starting quarterback late in the loss to the Patriots, will get the start at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Colts. 

"He's been a quarterback in two wins for us this year, and he's played here before, so he's comfortable with his surroundings here and he's a pro," O'Brien said. "He prepares really hard."

Yates, who signed with the Texans on October 28, said his knowledge and command of the offense has grown considerably since he arrived.

"A lot more than I had about a month ago," Yates said. "Just being more comfortable in the offense. Everything's just a lot more far along than it was."

Yates will get the seventh start of his 5-year career. It will also be the second time he's started at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was under center there for the Texans in a 2011 Week 16 loss to the Colts.

"He's got a lot of poise, and he really takes his time with each play as far as in the meeting room," offensive coordinator George Godsey said. "I have a lot of confidence in T.J., so does the offense."

Yates also played in third and fourth quarters in the win at Cincinnati, and started the victory over the Jets at NRG Stadium.

