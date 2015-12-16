Brian Hoyer ruled out, T.J. Yates to start at Colts

"He's been a quarterback in two wins for us this year, and he's played here before, so he's comfortable with his surroundings here and he's a pro," O'Brien said. "He prepares really hard."

Yates, who signed with the Texans on October 28, said his knowledge and command of the offense has grown considerably since he arrived.

"A lot more than I had about a month ago," Yates said. "Just being more comfortable in the offense. Everything's just a lot more far along than it was."

Yates will get the seventh start of his 5-year career. It will also be the second time he's started at Lucas Oil Stadium. He was under center there for the Texans in a 2011 Week 16 loss to the Colts.

"He's got a lot of poise, and he really takes his time with each play as far as in the meeting room," offensive coordinator George Godsey said. "I have a lot of confidence in T.J., so does the offense."