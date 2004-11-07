Broncos stampede

The Texans defense was determined to stop the Broncos efforts. Droughns was only able to churn out runs of one and two yards before Texans DT Seth Payne pummeled Plummer for a nine-yard loss, sending out the Broncos punt team.



Houston LB Antwan Peek came off of the punt snap with lightning speed, blocking Micah Knorr's kick, the third blocked punt in Texans history. Jonathan Wells scooped up the ball and rambled to the one-yard line. Davis punched the ball in on the Texans first try to make the score 10-7 still in favor of Denver.



The Broncos offense refused to let the momentum swing out of their favor and set the end zone in sight again. Droughns picked up 20 yards on four carries before Plummer sailed a 40-yard spiral down the sideline to Lelie, extending Denver's lead 17-7 with under two minutes remaining in the half.



Houston's offense wasn't able to muster enough first downs to keep the ensuing drive alive and the Broncos offense had another chance to widen the scoring gap.



It took just 53 seconds for Denver's scoring unit to march 53 yards over the goal line again. Plummer found Putzier for 14 yards in the air and continued the passing strike with a 15-yard pass to TE Dwayne Carswell and an 11-yarder to Lelie. Three plays later, Plummer found an open Rod Smith in the back corner of the end zone for a commanding 24-7 lead at halftime.



Denver kicked off the second half of play with a bang. Plummer found FB Kyle Johnson on the opening drive for a 23-yard scoring strike to seal the Broncos 80-yard, seven-play run and extend the lead 31-7.



Houston punted on their next possession and the Texans defense took the field for the second time in the third quarter.



Droughns paved the way, running six times for 28 yards, but the Texans defense was able to hold strong to bring out the Broncos punt team. But Carr and company went three-and-out to turn the ball back over to Denver.



The Broncos were able to enter into field goal range, but a holding call on Broncos Patrick Hape negated Elam's 46-yard field goal and Denver punted to Houston instead.



Carr unleashed a 44-yard pass to Armstrong on the initial play of the drive, the longest reception of Armstrong's career. From the Denver 36, Davis was able to chip in runs of two and nine yards before Carr surged forward on 4th and 1 for a first down. Two plays later, Davis punched in his second touchdown of a day, a one-yarder to add another six to Houston's scoring total. Carr looked for Gaffney in the back of the end zone for the two-point conversion but the pass fell incomplete to make the score 31-13 in Denver's favor.



The Texans defense was able to hold the Broncos on the ensuing drive but with just under four minutes remaining in the game, the Texans offense sputtered and Stanley punted back to the Broncos with the two-minute warning drawing close.



The Texans got the ball back with under two minutes remaining but couldn't convert on their final effort and Denver sealed a 31-13 win heading into the team's bye weekend.



Houston is now one game behind Jacksonville in the AFC South and will look to bounce back next week on the road against division foe Indianpolis at noon in the RCA Dome.



