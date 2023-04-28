But...what did the media think of the Texans' 1st round?

I don't know about you, but I'm still reeling from the fireworks of Thursday night.

General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, and then flipped around and traded up to three to select Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr.

It was a bold, bold move.

Interestingly enough, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network predicted the moves in his final mock draft.