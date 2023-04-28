But...what did the media think of the Texans' 1st round?

Apr 28, 2023 at 04:25 PM
Houston Texans Staff
social-reactions

I don't know about you, but I'm still reeling from the fireworks of Thursday night.

General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, and then flipped around and traded up to three to select Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr.

It was a bold, bold move.

Interestingly enough, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network predicted the moves in his final mock draft.

Naturally, Jeremiah was a fan of the Texans' choices.

Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle claimed the Texans won the Draft.

The folks at Sports Illustrated were also impressed.

Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle said the Thursday night moves brought the "P" word back for some.

Smith's colleague Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle also liked the boldness.

SeasonTickets

SportsRadio610's Landry Locker caught a cool moment at the Texans Draft Party last night...

Related Content

news

Juice Scruggs brings physicality, flexibility to Texans o-line

The Texans new center, Juice Scruggs, discussed the strengths of his game after being selected late in the second round of the NFL Draft.

news

"Electric" University of Houston WR Tank Dell elated to remain in H-Town

"Don't let me leave the city🫶🏾," WR said in DM to Houston Texans

news

Trade for Tank: Texans move up in 3rd round, have 6 picks left

After a 3rd round trade with the Rams, the Texans selected Houston wide receiver Tank Dell 69th overall. The Texans now have six picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

After trade into 2nd round, Texans have 7 picks left in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans made a trade Friday night and moved up to the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

news

Alabama connection means a lot for Will Anderson Jr. and Texans

Will Anderson Jr. is happy to be in Texas, and Alabama links got him here

news

Will Anderson Jr.'s fit in DeMeco Ryans' defense

DeMeco Ryans discussed his expectations for Will Anderson Jr. and his role in the Houston Texans defense.

news

Two fans from Mexico win trip Texans Draft Party in Houston

The Houston Texans and United Airlines teamed up to fly in two lucky fans from Mexico to attend the 2023 Texans Draft Party at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

news

Texans have 10 picks remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

Following a Thursday-night trade, the Texans have 10 picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

C.J. Stroud "accuracy" a good fit for Texans offense

QB C.J. Stroud is excited to be a Texan, and explained how his accuracy will bode well for what Houston wants to do on offense.

news

Texans players react to Draft picks | As Seen On Social

General Manager Nick Caserio's early Draft Day trade had Texans players excited for the new additions to the team.

news

Behind the trade in Houston: Texans draft C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson in back-to-back picks

The Houston Texans started off the 2023 NFL Draft in dramatic fashion, first selecting QB C.J. Stroud and then LB Will Anderson Jr. in back-to-back picks.

Advertising