But...what did the media think of the Texans' 1st round?

I don't know about you, but I'm still reeling from the fireworks of Thursday night.
General Manager Nick Caserio and the Texans drafted Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud second overall, and then flipped around and traded up to three to select Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr.
It was a bold, bold move.
Interestingly enough, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network predicted the moves in his final mock draft.
Naturally, Jeremiah was a fan of the Texans' choices.
Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle claimed the Texans won the Draft.
The folks at Sports Illustrated were also impressed.
Brian T. Smith of the Houston Chronicle said the Thursday night moves brought the "P" word back for some.
Smith's colleague Jerome Solomon of the Houston Chronicle also liked the boldness.
SportsRadio610's Landry Locker caught a cool moment at the Texans Draft Party last night...