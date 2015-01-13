BWTB: Texans '15 foes breakdown

From the NFC South, the Saints and Buccaneers will travel to Houston for games. The Texans will take on Carolina and the Falcons in Charlotte and Atlanta, respectively.

Since the Texans finished in second place in the AFC South in 2014, they'll face the second place teams from the AFC West and AFC North. That means they'll host the Chiefs and travel to Cincinnati.

NRG STADIUM OPPONENTS

Division Team 2014 Record 2014 Road Record AFC South Colts 11-5 5-3 Jaguars 3-13 0-8 Titans 2-14 1-7 AFC East Patriots 12-4 5-3 Jets 4-12 2-6 AFC West Chiefs 9-7 3-5 NFC South Saints 7-9 4-4 Buccaneers 2-14 2-6 TOTAL 50-78 22-42

In 2014, the teams coming to NRG Stadium struggled. They struggled overall, finishing with a combined 50-78 record. Just a pair of those squads were playoff teams, in this weekend's AFC Title finalists Indianapolis and New England. The Chiefs finished 9-7, the Saints were 7-9, and none of the other five were able to muster more than four wins the entire year.

Further, the Patriots, Colts and Saints were the only teams coming to NRG Stadium that were .500 or better on the road in 2014.

ROAD OPPONENTS

Division Team 2014 Record 2014 Home Record AFC South Colts 11-5 6-2 Jaguars 3-13 3-5 Titans 2-14 1-7 AFC East Bills 9-7 5-3 Dolphins 8-8 4-4 AFC North Bengals 10-5-1 5-2-1 NFC South *Panthers 7-8-1 4-4 Falcons 6-10 3-5 TOTAL 56-69-1 31-32-1