By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for Week 1

I've always been a numbers guy, especially during a football season, so let's dive into my season-long weekly By the Numbers for this matchup at Baltimore.

0 - The Texans have never won at Baltimore so I'm all for ending that streak on Sunday.

0 - The number of preseason snaps Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson took during the 2023 preseason. Jackson hasn't taken a live rep in…

280 - …Nine months and six days, a total of 280 days, by Sunday. He was injured in the Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on December 4th, 2022 and hasn't taken a snap since. He practiced all training camp, but was held out of all three preseason games.

574 - Likewise, it's been 574 days since Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. has seen game action. After scoring a TD for the Rams in Super Bowl LV, he tore his ACL in that game and hasn't played a down of real football since that day in LA. Like Jackson, he didn't take a snap in either of the three preseason games.

4 - The Texans could realistically start as many as four rookies on Sunday against the Ravens on both sides of the ball, depending on the starting package on offense (﻿Tank Dell﻿) and defense (﻿Henry To'oTo'o﻿). Three are listed as starters on the depth chart (﻿C.J. Stroud﻿, ﻿Jarrett Patterson﻿ and ﻿Will Anderson Jr.﻿)

9 - The Texans have nine rookies on the 53-man roster - QB C.J. Stroud, IOL Jarrett Patterson, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Tank Dell, DE Dylan Horton, LB Henry To'o To'o, IOL Nick Broeker, WR ﻿Xavier Hutchinson﻿, CB ﻿Alex Austin﻿.

0 - The Ravens could realistically start the game without a rookie on the field, until WR Zay Flowers enters the game. He may start, but if he doesn't, the Ravens will start a lineup with no rookies.

4 - The Ravens have just four rookies on the 53-man roster and…