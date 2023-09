By the Numbers: Texans travel to Baltimore for Week 1

I've always been a numbers guy, especially during a football season, so let's dive into my season-long weekly By the Numbers for this matchup at Baltimore.

0 - The Texans have never won at Baltimore so I'm all for ending that streak on Sunday.

0 - The number of preseason snaps Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson took during the 2023 preseason. Jackson hasn't taken a live rep in…

280 - …Nine months and six days, a total of 280 days, by Sunday. He was injured in the Ravens 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos on December 4th, 2022 and hasn't taken a snap since. He practiced all training camp, but was held out of all three preseason games.

574 - Likewise, it's been 574 days since Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. has seen game action. After scoring a TD for the Rams in Super Bowl LV, he tore his ACL in that game and hasn't played a down of real football since that day in LA. Like Jackson, he didn't take a snap in either of the three preseason games.

4 - The Texans could realistically start as many as four rookies on Sunday against the Ravens on both sides of the ball, depending on the starting package on offense (Tank Dell) and defense (Henry To'oTo'o). Three are listed as starters on the depth chart (C.J. Stroud, Jarrett Patterson and Will Anderson Jr.)

9 - The Texans have nine rookies on the 53-man roster - QB C.J. Stroud, IOL Jarrett Patterson, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Tank Dell, DE Dylan Horton, LB Henry To'o To'o, IOL Nick Broeker, WR Xavier Hutchinson, CB Alex Austin.

0 - The Ravens could realistically start the game without a rookie on the field, until WR Zay Flowers enters the game. He may start, but if he doesn't, the Ravens will start a lineup with no rookies.

4 - The Ravens have just four rookies on the 53-man roster and…