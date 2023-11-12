C.J. for MVP: National conversation has begun around Texans rookie

C.J. Stroud is quickly and emphatically making his case.
Not just to be considered for the NFL's Rookie of the Year Award, but also the league's Most Valuable Player as the Houston Texans' rookie quarterback has helped deliver consecutive victories via game-winning drives.
Following the dramatic game-winning drive on Sunday, to clinch a 30-27 victory over the Bengals on Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter took to the social media platform X.
Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman also chimed in on Stroud's play as did his alma mater Ohio State.
The play of Stroud the past two weeks, in which he has passed for 826 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for another score, has also caught the attention of the NBA's all-time leading scorer and Ohio-native LeBron James.
James and the Lakers were in Houston on Wednesday to play the Rockets the day after Stroud led the Texans on a game-winning drive to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 39-37 at NRG Stadium.
After that game, James posted about Stroud's performance.
Stroud was an honorary guest of the Rockets at the game against the Lakers as he was gifted a jersey and participated in the "First Shot" promotion. Prior to the game, Stroud and LeBron hugged and talked for a moment.
Following the game, James was asked about Stroud and he is not surprised by what the rookie is doing for the Texans.
"I think he's already into his own, I think you guys here are just now seeing it," James said following the Lakers-Rockets game on Monday. "We've been seeing it for a longtime in Northeast Ohio. What he brings to the football field but more importantly what he brings to the community as well.
"We've seen it. You guys are now finally getting the opportunity to see how special the kid is. I think the sky's the limit for him and they've got a great one here."