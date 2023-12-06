C.J. Stroud 2nd in entire NFL in Pro Bowl voting

Stroud is atop the NFL in passing yards with 3,540. He's tossed 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he has a passer rating of 101.2 He appreciates the recognition from the fans, and also appreciates what his opponents have said to him after games.

"The biggest thing for me as a player is getting the respect on the other side of the field and other teams," Stroud said. "After the game, I always get a lot of good feedback and just advice and a lot of respect. I give a lot of respect back out on guys you play in this league, so it's been pretty cool. I appreciate that."