C.J. Stroud 2nd in entire NFL in Pro Bowl voting

C.J. Stroud is doing well in the fan voting for the Pro Bowl. So well, only one player has more than his 44,095 votes: Tua Tagavailoa.
The Texans quarterback and reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November, is second in votes at the quarterback position, and second overall in the entire NFL. The Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando on Sunday, February 4.
"It's pretty cool to get recognition from people on some of the special things that we've done as a team," Stroud said. "That was a goal of mine, to be a Pro Bowler and to be at the top of my game at this point."
Check out the best photos of QB C.J. Stroud in the Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars where he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November
Stroud is atop the NFL in passing yards with 3,540. He's tossed 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions, and he has a passer rating of 101.2 He appreciates the recognition from the fans, and also appreciates what his opponents have said to him after games.
"The biggest thing for me as a player is getting the respect on the other side of the field and other teams," Stroud said. "After the game, I always get a lot of good feedback and just advice and a lot of respect. I give a lot of respect back out on guys you play in this league, so it's been pretty cool. I appreciate that."
That respect from other players is important, because they account for a third of the voting bloc that sends players to Orlando. According to the NFL, Pro Bowlers are selected "by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches, with each group's vote counting as one-third toward determining the all-star players who will be selected to this year's Pro Bowl Games. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its Pro Bowl teams."
If you'd like to vote for Stroud and other Texans, click below.