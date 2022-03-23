Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day

Houston has 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 13). Smith, who attended Texas A&M's Pro Day on Tuesday, has discussed his love of player evaluation and is expected to also visit Cincinnati for the Bearcats Pro Day on Thursday. During Wednesday's Pro Day, the Buckeyes had 11 players participating in drills for over 100 NFL personnel in attendance.