Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day

Head Coach Lovie Smith got a closer look at more NFL Draft prospects during Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.
Houston has 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks (No. 3 and No. 13). Smith, who attended Texas A&M's Pro Day on Tuesday, has discussed his love of player evaluation and is expected to also visit Cincinnati for the Bearcats Pro Day on Thursday. During Wednesday's Pro Day, the Buckeyes had 11 players participating in drills for over 100 NFL personnel in attendance.
Some of the top prospects include Wide Receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave as well as Offensive Tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. All three are ranked on the Harris 100. Quarterbacks CJ Stroud and former Buckeye QB Cardale Jones were on hand to throw passes.
The Texans have drafted three Ohio State players in team history, RB Jonathan Wells (2002), WR DeVier Posey (2012) and WR Braxton Miller (2016). Houston currently has one Buckeye on the roster, punter Cameron Johnston.
The NFL Draft takes place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas.
