Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.
Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time (2019-20, 2022-23) in his career after starting in all of his 13 appearances thus far. Per Pro Football Focus, Tunsil boasts the third-best pass-blocking grade (84.8) in the NFL among qualifying tackles. Among tackles with at least 500 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Tunsil's 12 hurries surrendered rank tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, while being the fewest among AFC players. Behind Tunsil's outstanding blocking efforts, QB C.J. Stroud has set numerous rookie passing records both league-wide and among franchise annals. His pass blocking also assisted WR Nico Collins become just the fourth player in team history to surpass 1,100 receiving yards in a single season. And as an offense, the Texans currently rank fourth in the NFL averaging 269.6 passing yards per game through Week 17 in large part due to Tunsil's play.
Six additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2024 Pro Bowl: DE Will Anderson Jr. (first), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (first), QB C.J. Stroud (second), FB Andrew Beck (second), WR Nico Collins (fourth) and DE Jonathan Greenard (fifth).
Taking place over two days in Orlando, Fla., the skills challenges will be broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on the Pro Bowl Skills Show and continue Sunday, Feb. 4, culminating in flag football.
