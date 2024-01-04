Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Jan 03, 2024 at 07:00 PM
9x16

Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced. 

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time (2019-20, 2022-23) in his career after starting in all of his 13 appearances thus far. Per Pro Football Focus, Tunsil boasts the third-best pass-blocking grade (84.8) in the NFL among qualifying tackles. Among tackles with at least 500 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Tunsil's 12 hurries surrendered rank tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, while being the fewest among AFC players. Behind Tunsil's outstanding blocking efforts, QB C.J. Stroud has set numerous rookie passing records both league-wide and among franchise annals. His pass blocking also assisted WR Nico Collins become just the fourth player in team history to surpass 1,100 receiving yards in a single season. And as an offense, the Texans currently rank fourth in the NFL averaging 269.6 passing yards per game through Week 17 in large part due to Tunsil's play.

Six additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2024 Pro Bowl: DE Will Anderson Jr. (first), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (first), QB C.J. Stroud (second), FB Andrew Beck (second), WR Nico Collins (fourth) and DE Jonathan Greenard (fifth).

Taking place over two days in Orlando, Fla., the skills challenges will be broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 1, on ESPN from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET on the Pro Bowl Skills Show and continue Sunday, Feb. 4, culminating in flag football.

📸 | T Laremy Tunsil earns 2024 Pro Bowl honor

For the fourth time in five seasons, T Laremy Tunsil will be headed to a Pro Bowl. The NFL announced the 2023 Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 with Tunsil listed as an AFC starter. Check out the best photos of Tunsil before he heads to the Pro Bowl games on February 4, 2024.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
1 / 20

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
2 / 20

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 13 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
3 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
4 / 20

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/Houston Texans
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
5 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
6 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Cristobal Zelaya
A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
7 / 20

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
8 / 20

A December 3rd, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Logan Riely
A December 17th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.
9 / 20

A December 17th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
10 / 20

A December 10th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 14 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
11 / 20

A December 24th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 16 game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER
A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
12 / 20

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
13 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
14 / 20

A November 26th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK/Houston Texans
An October 15th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
15 / 20

An October 15th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
16 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
17 / 20

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

HOUSTON TEXANS
A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
18 / 20

A November 19th, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

CASSIE STRICKER/HOUSTON TEXANS
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
19 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

JORDAN MCKENDRICK
A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
20 / 20

A December 31st, 2023 image from the Regular Season week 17 game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Michelle Watson/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud 2nd in entire NFL in Pro Bowl voting

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is atop the NFL in passing yards, and second in the league in Pro Bowl votes. He reflected Wednesday on that recognition from the fans.
news

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil named starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.
news

Lovie Smith attends Ohio State Pro Day

Head Coach Lovie Smith got a closer look at more NFL Draft prospects during Ohio State's Pro Day on Wednesday.
news

NFL announces Las Vegas as site of 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 NFL Pro Bowl is moving west to Las Vegas, the league announced Tuesday.
Advertising