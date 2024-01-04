Houston Texans T Laremy Tunsil Named Starter for the 2024 Pro Bowl

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time (2019-20, 2022-23) in his career after starting in all of his 13 appearances thus far. Per Pro Football Focus, Tunsil boasts the third-best pass-blocking grade (84.8) in the NFL among qualifying tackles. Among tackles with at least 500 pass-blocking snaps in 2023, Tunsil's 12 hurries surrendered rank tied for the second-fewest in the NFL, while being the fewest among AFC players. Behind Tunsil's outstanding blocking efforts, QB C.J. Stroud has set numerous rookie passing records both league-wide and among franchise annals. His pass blocking also assisted WR Nico Collins become just the fourth player in team history to surpass 1,100 receiving yards in a single season. And as an offense, the Texans currently rank fourth in the NFL averaging 269.6 passing yards per game through Week 17 in large part due to Tunsil's play.