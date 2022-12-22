Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil named starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.
Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time (2019-20, 2022) in his career after starting all 14 games at left tackle this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil has earned a 91.3 pass block rating, which ranks first among all NFL offensive linemen. Additionally, the database credits him with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks (Texans OL Tytus Howard, Eagles OL Lane Johnson, Cowboys OL Terence Steele). Tunsil has also paved the way for rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who ranks first in rushing yards among all rookies this season, third-most among rookies in franchise history and stands as the 13th-most in a single season among all rushers in club annals. Behind Tunsil's blocking efforts, Pierce also ranks eighth in the NFL among all running backs in rushing yards per game.
Four additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl: DL Jerry Hughes, RB Dameon Pierce, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston.
|Player
|Position
|Season
|Career Selection
|Laremy Tunsil
|OL
|2022
|Third
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|2020
|Second
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|2020
|Third
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|2019
|Fourth
|Laremy Tunsil
|T
|2019
|First
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|2019
|Second
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|2018
|Third
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|2018
|Third
|Benardrick McKinney
|ILB
|2018
|First
|Lamar Miller
|RB
|2018
|First
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|2018
|First
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|2018
|Fifth
|Jadeveon Clowney
|OLB
|2017
|Second
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|2017
|Second
|Jadeveon Clowney
|DE
|2016
|First
|Jon Weeks
|LS
|2015
|First
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|2015
|First
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|2015
|Fourth
|Arian Foster
|RB
|2014
|Fourth
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|2014
|Third
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2013
|Seventh
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|2013
|Second
|Dwayne Brown
|T
|2012
|First
|Arian Foster
|RB
|2012
|Third
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2012
|Sixth
|Johnathan Joseph
|CB
|2012
|Second
|Chris Meyers
|C
|2012
|Second
|Matt Schaub
|QB
|2012
|Second
|Wade Smith
|G
|2012
|First
|J.J. Watt
|DE
|2012
|First
|Arian Foster
|RB
|2011
|Second
|Johnathan Joseph
|CB
|2011
|First
|Chris Meyers
|C
|2011
|First
|Antonio Smith
|DE
|2011
|First
|Arian Foster
|RB
|2010
|First
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2010
|Fifth
|Vonta Leach
|FB
|2010
|First
|Matt Schaub
|QB
|2009
|First
|Bryan Cushing
|LB
|2009
|First
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2009
|Fourth
|DeMeco Ryans
|LB
|2009
|Second
|Mario Williams
|DE
|2009
|Second
|Owen Daniels
|TE
|2008
|First
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2008
|Third
|Mario Williams
|DE
|2008
|First
|DeMeco Ryans
|LB
|2007
|First
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2006
|Second
|Jerome Mathis
|WR
|2005
|First
|Andre Johnson
|WR
|2004
|First
|Aaron Glenn
|CB
|2002
|Third
|Gary Walker
|DE
|2002
|Second