Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil named starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time (2019-20, 2022) in his career after starting all 14 games at left tackle this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil has earned a 91.3 pass block rating, which ranks first among all NFL offensive linemen. Additionally, the database credits him with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks (Texans OL Tytus Howard, Eagles OL Lane Johnson, Cowboys OL Terence Steele). Tunsil has also paved the way for rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who ranks first in rushing yards among all rookies this season, third-most among rookies in franchise history and stands as the 13th-most in a single season among all rushers in club annals. Behind Tunsil's blocking efforts, Pierce also ranks eighth in the NFL among all running backs in rushing yards per game.