Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil named starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl

Dec 21, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Houston Texans Public Relations

Houston Texans OL Laremy Tunsil has been named a starter for the 2023 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced.

Tunsil has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time (2019-20, 2022) in his career after starting all 14 games at left tackle this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil has earned a 91.3 pass block rating, which ranks first among all NFL offensive linemen. Additionally, the database credits him with only surrendering one sack on the year, making him 1-of-4 tackles in the NFL who have allowed fewer than 2.0 sacks (Texans OL Tytus Howard, Eagles OL Lane Johnson, Cowboys OL Terence Steele). Tunsil has also paved the way for rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who ranks first in rushing yards among all rookies this season, third-most among rookies in franchise history and stands as the 13th-most in a single season among all rushers in club annals. Behind Tunsil's blocking efforts, Pierce also ranks eighth in the NFL among all running backs in rushing yards per game.

Four additional Texans players have been named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl: DL Jerry Hughes, RB Dameon Pierce, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionSeasonCareer Selection
Laremy TunsilOL2022Third
Laremy TunsilT2020Second
Deshaun WatsonQB2020Third
DeAndre HopkinsWR2019Fourth
Laremy TunsilT2019First
Deshaun WatsonQB2019Second
Jadeveon ClowneyOLB2018Third
DeAndre HopkinsWR2018Third
Benardrick McKinneyILB2018First
Lamar MillerRB2018First
Deshaun WatsonQB2018First
J.J. WattDE2018Fifth
Jadeveon ClowneyOLB2017Second
DeAndre HopkinsWR2017Second
Jadeveon ClowneyDE2016First
Jon WeeksLS2015First
DeAndre HopkinsWR2015First
J.J. WattDE2015Fourth
Arian FosterRB2014Fourth
J.J. WattDE2014Third
Andre JohnsonWR2013Seventh
J.J. WattDE2013Second
Dwayne BrownT2012First
Arian FosterRB2012Third
Andre JohnsonWR2012Sixth
Johnathan JosephCB2012Second
Chris MeyersC2012Second
Matt SchaubQB2012Second
Wade SmithG2012First
J.J. WattDE2012First
Arian FosterRB2011Second
Johnathan JosephCB2011First
Chris MeyersC2011First
Antonio SmithDE2011First
Arian FosterRB2010First
Andre JohnsonWR2010Fifth
Vonta LeachFB2010First
Matt SchaubQB2009First
Bryan CushingLB2009First
Andre JohnsonWR2009Fourth
DeMeco RyansLB2009Second
Mario WilliamsDE2009Second
Owen DanielsTE2008First
Andre JohnsonWR2008Third
Mario WilliamsDE2008First
DeMeco RyansLB2007First
Andre JohnsonWR2006Second
Jerome MathisWR2005First
Andre JohnsonWR2004First
Aaron GlennCB2002Third
Gary WalkerDE2002Second

