C.J. Stroud's impressive Houston debut, on to Jacksonville, Beyoncé Week | Daily Brew

Sep 19, 2023 at 09:54 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

16x9_Thumbnail_DB Tank

Happy Tuesday! As you sip your morning brew, the Houston Texans are turning the page from Week 2 to Week 3, preparing for another AFC South opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But first, Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts revealed something major. C.J. Stroud is going to be A LOT of fun to watch. John Harris broke down some of Stroud's biggest throws and what he saw from his sideline vantage point in this week's Harris Hits.

On his show Monday night, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans had plenty to saw about the rookie quarterback's progress and what the team needs to do to get back on track for Jacksonville this week.

The DeMeco Ryans Show

WR John Metchie III made his NFL debut after nearly two years away from football, which included a torn ACL and a leukemia diagnosis. Metchie isn't just about surviving, he wants to thrive in his return to football. The Texans 2022 second-round draft pick is back and wants to help his team win.

John Metchie III: "I wanted to thrive, not just survive"

The Texans offensive line has been a major storyline this year, unfortunately, because of all the injuries sustained. With four starters out, it was next man up. However, three players on defense did play 100 percent of their Week 2 snaps. Check out who played and for how long in this week's snap count.

Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell caught his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colts. Dell made sure to get the ball back so he could give it to his mom.

"They taped it up, put the stat on it, and they gave it back to me," Dell said.

With the Colts loss behind them, the Texans will turn their attention to the Jaguars tomorrow when players return to the practice field. On Sunday, Houston will travel to Jacksonville, where the Texans haven't lost since Dec. 17, 2017.

Texans describe areas to improve with Jaguars game up next

And finally…

It's Beyoncé Week!! Queen Bey will be performing at NRG Stadium this weekend with the Texans on the road. What are the chances of running into her this week around town? Check out this list of Bey’s favorite H-Town spots to hit up - maybe she'll make a stop during her Renaissance Tour!

