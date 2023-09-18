Texans snap counts vs. Indianapolis | The Day After

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, the offensive line, and a trio of defenders played every snap on their respective side of the ball in Sunday's home loss to the Colts.

Indianapolis was victorious, 31-20, at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon. On Friday's injury report, Stroud was listed as questionable for the Colts game because of a shoulder injury. But he suited up, threw for nearly 400 yards and two scores, and was on the field for every offensive snap.

A week after much shuffling to injury, so too were all five starting offensive linemen. With Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil out because of a knee injury, Josh Jones started in his place and was on the field for all 84 offensive snaps. So were left guard Kendrick Green, center Jarrett Patterson, right guard Shaq Mason and right tackle George Fant.

Defensively, Houston played 57 defensive snaps. Safety M.J. Stewart, linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Steven Nelson were in between the lines for all 57 of those.