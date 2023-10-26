C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

Oct 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. According to NFL Research, this will be the 5th meeting between rookie QBs selected 1st & 2nd overall in the common draft era (since 1967).

More fun facts:
- The QB drafted 2nd overall has won 3 of the previous 4 such games.
- 3 of the 4 winners earned their first career QB win

McClain: Texans’ game at Carolina features rookie QBs C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young, the first two picks in the draft

The Texans activated the practice window for DT Hassan Ridgeway who was placed on IR after the season opener at Baltimore. Find out where DeMeco Ryans wants to improve on offense and defense in Wednesday’s 1-Minute Recap.

Drew Dougherty answered fans' burning questions about "Playoffs? Playoffs?" plus WR John Metchie's growing involvement in the offense.

Playoffs??!!?, John Metchie, III and an intriguing rookie | Fans Wanna Know

NFL Power Rankings: Houston Texans Move Up Despite Bye Week

On Wednesday's Texans All Access, Marc Vandermeer and John Harris caught up with General Manager Nick Caserio coming off the bye.

Stay tuned…
10-year veteran safety Jimmie Ward is talking about Young, his role in the locker room and more in this week's Deep Slant available on HoustonTexans.com later today.  

And finally…
Congratulations to Dusty Baker on an illustrious 26-year managerial career. Baker announced his retirement as Houston Astros manager this week.

