C.J. Stroud vs. Bryce Young, Jimmie Ward's role, celebrating Dusty Baker | Daily Brew

Happy Thursday! The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Week 8 matchup at Carolina for the battle of top draft picks, No. 1 Bryce Young vs. No. 2 C.J. Stroud. According to NFL Research, this will be the 5th meeting between rookie QBs selected 1st & 2nd overall in the common draft era (since 1967).

More fun facts:

- The QB drafted 2nd overall has won 3 of the previous 4 such games.

- 3 of the 4 winners earned their first career QB win

The Texans activated the practice window for DT Hassan Ridgeway who was placed on IR after the season opener at Baltimore. Find out where DeMeco Ryans wants to improve on offense and defense in Wednesday’s 1-Minute Recap.

Drew Dougherty answered fans' burning questions about "Playoffs? Playoffs?" plus WR John Metchie's growing involvement in the offense.

On Wednesday's Texans All Access, Marc Vandermeer and John Harris caught up with General Manager Nick Caserio coming off the bye.

10-year veteran safety Jimmie Ward is talking about Young, his role in the locker room and more in this week's Deep Slant available on HoustonTexans.com later today.