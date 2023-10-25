DeMeco Ryans pinpoints what to improve & Defenders return | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced outside Wednesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. Following that work, Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media at a press conference inside NRG Stadium. So too, did quarterback C.J. Stroud. Here are a few notes from Wednesday's work.

What to improve?

Ryans, while happy his team is 3-3 and playing well since an 0-2 beginning to the campaign, said the Texans can improve" in a lot of areas". One area in particular is the performance on first downs.

"We've got to get better defensively, winning first down," Ryans said. "Offensively, we have to be better first down. We had a lot of negative plays, so I'd like to see us improve our first down efficiency."

On top of first down improvement, the first-year head coach would like to see strides made in getting off the field on third down, as well.