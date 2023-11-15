Cardinals OTW & Battle Red Helmets are back...with Color Rush unis | Daily Brew

Nov 15, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Wednesday work week for the Texans is in full swing this morning.

We hope your day is going splendidly. 

Houston is prepping for the Cardinals, who welcomed back quarterback Kyler Murray last weekend. He guided Arizona to a victory over Atlanta Sunday, and they're feeling good in the Valley of the Sun. The Houston Chronicle's Dennis Silva, II has **MORE**.

On Sunday, the Texans are wearing the Battle Red Helmets again. But this time, they'll go with the Color Rush jerseys and pants. Houston's never worn that combo.

In case you missed it, C.J. Stroud and Tom Brady linked up on Brady's 'Let's Go!' podcast. **Pretty fun seeing those two go back-and-forth**.

Here's a friendly reminder about Noah Brown's impact since returning from injury four weeks ago: **he's been a true difference-maker**, and another weapon for Stroud and the offense.

Friendly reminder, II: **here** are the Texans draft picks in 2024.

