UPDATE: After trade, Texans have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

Aug 26, 2023 at 01:59 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including five in the first four rounds.

On Friday afternoon, the club announced it acquired offensive lineman Josh Jones from Arizona. Houston and the Cardinals also swapped picks, with the Texans sending next year's fifth-round selection to Arizona, and getting the Cardinals' seventh-rounder in 2024, along with Jones.

Houston has a pick in every round but the fifth and sixth, with two selections in the fourth and three in the seventh round.

On April 27, the Texans dealt first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.

The third-round choice came to the Texans during a 2023 NFL Draft weekend deal with the Eagles.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.

Below is the list of the Texans selections next season.

Table inside Article
ROUND
1ST (FROM CLEVELAND)
2ND
3RD (FROM PHILADELPHIA
4TH
4TH (FROM CLEVELAND)
7TH
7TH (FROM ARIZONA)
7TH (FROM NEW ORLEANS)

Related Content

news

Texans announce 2023 Draft Class jersey numbers

Find out which jersey numbers the 2023 Houston Texans Draft Class will wear this season.
news

Wild year awaits Texans with QB's they'll face | Daily Brew

While the Houston Texans don't yet know their schedule for 2023, they know their opponents. The quarterbacks for those clubs represent a unique challenge this fall compared to recent seasons.
news

National media weigh in on Stroud, Anderson

Even before the 2023 NFL Draft began, national media members loved C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson and their fits with the Texans.
news

Texans now have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans made some moves during the 2023 NFL Draft, and as a result, they now have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Caserio, Stroud team up to keep WR Tank Dell in Houston

Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio got input from second overall pick C.J. Stroud about University of Houston receiver Tank Dell, who the Texans wound up taking in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
news

NFL players--past, present and future--sound off on 2023 Texans NFL Draft

From Tytus Howard to Tavierre Thomas, and J.J. Watt to Dez Bryant, players of the past, present and future sounded off with high praise for some of the 2023 NFL Draft weekend moves made by the Houston Texans.
news

Why THIS offseason might be most exciting ever for Texans

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer has seen it all with the club. He explains why, or why not, the 2023 offseason is the best one in franchise history.
news

From JuCo to the Texans: WR Xavier Hutchinson's NFL dream comes true

From his days at Blinn College to a sixth-round draft pick for the Houston Texans, WR Xavier Hutchinson hopes to continue his relentless style of play.
news

Notre Dame O-lineman Jarrett Patterson a versatile player up front

The Houston Texans selected Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he brings a good level of versatility to the club.
news

With Draft finished, plenty on the horizon for Texans

Now that the NFL Draft has concluded, there are a few key dates ahead for the Houston Texans, starting with rookie minicamp in less than two weeks.
news

The Houston Texans and the 2023 NFL Draft | By the Numbers

The Houston Texans wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday night, breaking some team and league records. 
Advertising