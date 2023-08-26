UPDATE: After trade, Texans have 8 picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Texans have eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including five in the first four rounds.

On Friday afternoon, the club announced it acquired offensive lineman Josh Jones from Arizona. Houston and the Cardinals also swapped picks, with the Texans sending next year's fifth-round selection to Arizona, and getting the Cardinals' seventh-rounder in 2024, along with Jones.

Houston has a pick in every round but the fifth and sixth, with two selections in the fourth and three in the seventh round.

On April 27, the Texans dealt first and third-round picks to Arizona as part of the trade for Will Anderson, Jr. But they still have the first-rounder from the 2022 trade with Cleveland, as well as the Browns' fourth-rounder.

The third-round choice came to the Texans during a 2023 NFL Draft weekend deal with the Eagles.

The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25 in Detroit.