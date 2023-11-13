"He always seems to be open": WR Noah Brown erupts, again, in W at Cincinnati

Nov 13, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

231113-noah-brown-story

Noah Brown is a playmaker.

The veteran receiver has played four games after missing four contests following an injury at Baltimore in Week 1.

In that quartet of games, Brown's caught 18 passes for 419 yards, which is good for 23.3 yards per reception. 15 of those catches resulted in a Texans first down.

"Noah's been outstanding," Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday. "He always seems to be open. Noah's been a very reliable guy. He finds a way to make big-time plays for us week after week."

In Sunday's thrilling win at Cincinnati, Brown was sitting on a 6-catch, 150-yard afternoon late in the fourth quarter. That's a fantastic game. But he wasn't finished.

Brown and the Texans offense faced a 2nd-and-6 at the Bengals' 42-yard line with 15 seconds remaining on the game clock. Quarterback C.J. Stroud found Brown on the left side of the field, who pulled it in at the 36-yard line. But then, he bulled his way out of the grasp of two would-be tacklers and rumbled ahead to the 20-yard line, where three more Bengals finally slowed his progress and stopped him with 0:05 left in regulation. That extra 15 yards or so gave kicker Matt Ammendola some extra breathing room on what would become his game-winning 38-yard field goal.  

When the game finished, Brown had caught seven balls for 172 yards, and all seven of those receptions delivered first downs to the Texans offense.

"It's been great having him back," Ryans said. "He's showing up big time for us and helped us to win these games over the past couple weeks."

In every one of the four games he's appeared in since returning from injury, Brown has at least one reception of 30 yards or longer. Last week in the win over Tampa Bay, Brown checked in with a 6-catch, 153 yard performance. DeAndre Hopkins and Andre Johnson are the only other Texans receivers to log consecutive games with 100 receiving yards or more.

In all, Sunday, Brown tallied six catches that went for 20 yards or more. Nobody else has accomplished that in the NFL this season. But for Ryans, this is nothing new or surprising. He saw good things coming from Brown back in May during Organized Team Activities (OTAs).

The thing that sticks out to me about Noah is his consistency in OTAs and training camp," Ryans said. "I could highlight Noah every day for running a route to the exact precision, exactly how it's supposed to be ran. He's been able to have career days in back-to-back weeks, just because he just goes out, he puts the work in, doesn't say much. But he shows up in the crunch time and makes big plays for us."

Brown and the Texans return home and will face the Cardinals on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon CT.

Related Content

news

Texans at Bengals | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans face the Bengals in Cincinnati this Sunday at noon CT.
news

C.J. Stroud logged weird stat in W over Bucs | Fans Wanna Know

Fans had questions about C.J. Stroud's statistical anomaly versus Tampa Bay, whether or not he can win Offensive Rookie of the Year, and when Derek Stingley, Jr. might return to action.
news

Texans vs. Buccaneers | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday at NRG Stadium.
news

Will C.J. Stroud throw it more? | Fans Wanna Know

Houston Texans fans had a lot of questions, including ones about C.J. Stroud throwing the ball more, punter Cam Johnston, and the new uniforms. Drew Dougherty of Texans TV answered those questions and more.
news

The Bye Week and Final 11 Games of 2023 | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch for the Houston Texans over the final 11 games of the 2023 regular season.
news

An..."interesting" story about C.J. Stroud's leadership | Daily Brew

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud had an interesting pre-Draft visit to the facilities last spring, and TE Dalton Schultz has a pretty solid fallback plan. 
news

Awards on the way, a rookie to return soon & Uni changes | Fans Wanna Know

At the bye week, fans of the Houston Texans had questions about C.J. Stroud winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, drastic changes ahead on the uniform front and more. 
news

Victory Monday hot links! C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins & the Defense | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans won their third game of 2023 and are headed into the bye week off at .500. Check out the latest from their win over the New Orleans Saints and more.
news

Texans vs. Saints | 5 Things to Watch

Here are five things to watch when the Houston Texans host the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 at NRG Stadium.
news

Run game rev up & deep thoughts on Saints | 1-Minute Recap

Catch up on the Houston Texans' Thursday practice notes with this 60-second read on the run game, the Saints' ability to strike deep, and some special teams nuggets.
news

New faces, Saints Defense Respect | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and added a pair of practice squad players who have have ties to Texas and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans.
Advertising