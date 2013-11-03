Case Keenum shines in loss to Colts

Johnson explained how the Texans were able to make the big plays.

"I think we just came out aggressive," Johnson said. "We took shots and we were able to hit them."

The success Keenum enjoyed Sunday night wasn't a surprise to running back Ben Tate.

"I wish I could say I was impressed, but I'm not because I've seen him do it," Tate said. "I've seen him do it in practice. I've seen him do it in camp. So that's just Case to me. I think if you weren't around then, you're impressed by him, but I always have said he's a baller and he's a natural leader."

Keenum was only sacked once against Indianapolis, and he impressed the Colts. Outside linebacker Robert Mathis entered the game with 11.5 sacks, but wasn't able to drop the slithery quarterback on Sunday night.