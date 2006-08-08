Chiefs scouting report

Edwards looks to bring the tough, defensive mindset he established as a former NFL defensive back to a team that is known more for their offensive fireworks. A coaching change and infusion of talent on the defensive side of the ball could reverse a disappointing five-year run under former head coach Dick Vermeil, whose high-octane offense resulted in style (26.9 points per game from 2001-2005), but not much substance (one playoff appearance, zero playoff wins).

**Offense

**From 2001 to 2004, the Chiefs' offense centered around running back Priest Holmes. Blessed with a nose for the end zone (NFL-record 27 rushing touchdowns in 2003) and tremendous hands out of the backfield (70 catches in 2002, 74 in 2003), Holmes was the perfect fit for former offensive coordinator Al Saunders' system, which was predicated on spreading the ball around the field.

However, injuries have prevented Holmes from maintaining his level of success, thus opening the door for his successor, former first-round pick Larry Johnson. After finding himself in Vermeil's doghouse a number of times during his first three years, Johnson finally received the opportunity to show the skills that made him a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2002.

Last season, as the focal point of an offense that led the league in total yards per game (399.7), the 6-1, 230-pound tailback amassed 1,750 rushing yards, 2,093 total yards from scrimmage, and 21 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl. These numbers are more impressive considering Johnson started only nine games.

With former offensive line coach Mike Solari now the offensive coordinator, and Edwards' affinity for running the football, Johnson could approach 2,000 yards rushing this season to become only the second running back in history to achieve the milestone in both college and the NFL (Barry Sanders). The Chiefs hope Holmes can recover from his injury to serve as the backup. If not, the Chiefs will look to Michael Bennett, who was acquired recently in a trade with the New Orleans Saints.

In addition to the changing of the guard at running back, the Chiefs' offensive line, annually regarded as one of the NFL's top units, is undergoing a major facelift. As it stands right now, the Chiefs are without both of their starting offensive tackles from last season, including retired future Hall of Famer Willie Roaf. The absence of two starters from 2005 places a large burden on the interior line of center Casey Wiegmann and Pro Bowl guards Will Shields and Brian Waters. It also gives former All-Pro offensive tackle Kyle Turley the chance to resurrect his career and man one of the vacant tackle spots after two seasons out of football.

One constant for the last five years has been the passing combination of quarterback Trent Green and tight end Tony Gonzalez. The 36-year-old signal-caller showed no signs of slowing down last season by throwing for 4,014 yards and 17 touchdowns. Green's durability (he hasn't missed a start since coming to Kansas City in 2001), accuracy (60.7 career completion percentage), and consistency (three consecutive seasons over 4,000 yards) have helped keep the Kansas City offense among the league's best.