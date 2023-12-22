Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

Dec 22, 2023 at 09:48 AM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

231219-daily-brew-1

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. Houston was 1-9-1 heading into the game and the Browns were 4-7.

My, how things have changed! Both teams are gunning for the playoffs and have to view this as an early playoff type of game.

Of course, the Texans would love a healthy C.J. Stroud for this one. I'll let Browns fans debate about their quarterback situation. But if you could have predicted these records and the quarterbacks we'll see Sunday, you should consider spending time in Las Vegas.

Both DeMeco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski are candidates for Coach of the Year honors. The Browns were supposed to be, at the very least, pretty good. But they've been through four quarterbacks and numerous other injuries to find themselves on the brink of a playoff spot.

You know the story of the Texans. Here we are on Christmas weekend and they have multiple possibilities to get into the post season. The best one involves winning the final three games and punching a ticket. But let's just focus on what's in front of us, shall we?

Here's Nick Caserio on the Christmas Eve showdown. We also asked Nick about family traditions in the Caserio household. He once told us he's occasionally referred to as 'the Grinch' at home but I don't believe him.

The Browns seem loose, happy and focused. Here's to making that stop! Here’s what they’ve been saying about your favorite team this week. 

If you're like me, you don't start Christmas shopping until about the time Ebenezer Scrooge turned 'good.' Here are some last minute gift ideas. See, I'm here to help!

Finally, what's the best Christmas movie? There's no right or wrong answer here. Art is subjective. I'll give you my fave – Miracle on 34th Street. The original. The 90's remake is ok but lacks the cleverness of the 1947 classic with Natalie Wood.

The movie is basically about a a 'mall santa' that may or may not be the real thing. You can watch the trailer, but the first thing you'll notice is that they didn't make good previews in the 40's. And yes, it's super dated. But watch the flick and see how many things remain the same as today. 

Anyway, let's get the shopping done, movies watched and gear up for Sunday and 'decking' the Browns at NRG Stadium.

