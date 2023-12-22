Cleveland, Caserio and the Best Christmas Eggnog | Daily Brew

A little over a year ago, the Texans hosted the Cleveland Browns. The QB match-up was Kyle Allen for the Texans vs. Deshaun Watson for Cleveland. Houston was 1-9-1 heading into the game and the Browns were 4-7.

My, how things have changed! Both teams are gunning for the playoffs and have to view this as an early playoff type of game.

Of course, the Texans would love a healthy C.J. Stroud for this one. I'll let Browns fans debate about their quarterback situation. But if you could have predicted these records and the quarterbacks we'll see Sunday, you should consider spending time in Las Vegas.

Both DeMeco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski are candidates for Coach of the Year honors. The Browns were supposed to be, at the very least, pretty good. But they've been through four quarterbacks and numerous other injuries to find themselves on the brink of a playoff spot.

You know the story of the Texans. Here we are on Christmas weekend and they have multiple possibilities to get into the post season. The best one involves winning the final three games and punching a ticket. But let's just focus on what's in front of us, shall we?