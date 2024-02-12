Closure, a beginning, and C.J. Stroud's walk down Radio Row | Daily Brew

Now that the NFL games are over, Texans Radio is all the way back. Texans All Access hits the air this evening at 6 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610 am and the Houston Texans Mobile App, and the full show will be on iTunes and HoustonTexans.com later on this evening. We'll go an hour, every weeknight, from now through the end of summer, and then get into our game week schedule once the regular season begins.