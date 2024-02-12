Closure, a beginning, and C.J. Stroud's walk down Radio Row | Daily Brew

The season is officially in the rearview mirror.
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last night in Las Vegas, playing 74:57 minutes worth of football before the Patrick Mahomes-to-Mecole Hardman touchdown pass with 3 seconds remaining in overtime.
The Texans will face the Chiefs on the road this fall, and we won't find out the date and time for that matchup until the NFL schedule is released in April.
In case you missed it last week in this article, United Airlines ran a Super Bowl commercial in the game last night with actor Kyle Chandler. There were numerous variations of it, depending on which home market you saw the ad, and the Texans one was pretty inspiring. Chandler was Coach Eric Taylor on the popular show "Friday Night Lights".
Now that the NFL games are over, Texans Radio is all the way back. Texans All Access hits the air this evening at 6 p.m. CT on SportsRadio 610 am and the Houston Texans Mobile App, and the full show will be on iTunes and HoustonTexans.com later on this evening. We'll go an hour, every weeknight, from now through the end of summer, and then get into our game week schedule once the regular season begins.
Speaking of the radio, quarterback C.J. Stroud made the rounds on Radio Row late last week in Las Vegas. Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle followed along and had this piece on the experience.
Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. were named the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year on Thursday night, and Andre Johnson was announced as a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Here's a pretty powerful video of 'Dre finding out the great news.