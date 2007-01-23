 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Coach of the Year winners named

Jan 23, 2007 at 11:45 AM

HOUSTON – The 2006 Houston Texans High School Coach of the Year Award winners will be announced at the Texans Coach of the Week Banquet on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Churrasco's – River Oaks (2055 Westheimer).

Texans assistant defensive backs coach Martin Bayless will address the 2006 Texans High School Coach of the Week Award winners and Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer will emcee.  The Texans will name a 5A and a 4A-under High School Coach of the Year Award winner and each will receive a plaque and a $1,000 grant in his name for his school's football program.

During each week of the regular season, the Texans honored a 5A and a 4A-under High School Coach of the Week Award winner.  Each winner received a $500 grant in his name for his school's football program and a Texans High School Coach of the Week certificate signed by Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak and NFL Director of Football Operations Gene Washington.  In addition, each winner and a guest attended a Houston Texans game where they were recognized on the video board.

Past Winners

2005 Texans High School Coach of the Year

5A Gary Joseph, Katy High School

4A Lydell Wilson, Lamar Consolidated High School

2004 Texans High School Coach of the Year

5A Coach Troy Aduddell, Clear Lake High School

4A Coach Ray Evans, Yates High School

2003 Texans High School Coach of the Year

Bryan Erwin, La Marque High School

David Aymond, North Shore High School

2002 Texans High School Coach of the Year

Gene Johnson, Hightower High School

2006 Texans High School Coach of the Year Award winners

Week 1: 5A – Bob Jones, Aldine HS; 4A – Don Price, Barbers Hill HS

Week 2: 5A – Craig Cripps, Northbrook HS; 4A – Steve Van Meter, Friendswood HS

Week 3:  5A – Lance Carter, Westside HS; 4A – Warren Trahan, Dickinson HS

Week 4: 5A – Troy Aduddell, Clear Lake HS; 4A – Cornell Gray, Furr HS

Week 5: 5A – Scott Moehlig, Bush HS; 4A – Dwayne Colbert, Sterling HS

Week 6:  5A – Dean DeAtley, Brazoswood High School; 4A – Ray Zepeda, Galena Park HS

Week 7:  5A – David Raffield, Cy Falls HS; 4A – Kevin Flanigan, Crosby HS

Week 8: 5A – Edward Arledge, Clear Brook HS; 4A – Finis Vanover, Angleton HS

Week 9:  5A – David Snokhous, Jersey Village HS; 4A – Bob Gillis, El Campo HS

Week 10: 5A – Eliot Allen, Stratford HS; 4A – Chuck Arnold, Davis HS


