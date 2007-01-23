Coach of the Year winners named

HOUSTON – The 2006 Houston Texans High School Coach of the Year Award winners will be announced at the Texans Coach of the Week Banquet on Wednesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. at Churrasco's – River Oaks (2055 Westheimer).
Texans assistant defensive backs coach Martin Bayless will address the 2006 Texans High School Coach of the Week Award winners and Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer will emcee. The Texans will name a 5A and a 4A-under High School Coach of the Year Award winner and each will receive a plaque and a $1,000 grant in his name for his school's football program.
During each week of the regular season, the Texans honored a 5A and a 4A-under High School Coach of the Week Award winner. Each winner received a $500 grant in his name for his school's football program and a Texans High School Coach of the Week certificate signed by Texans Head Coach Gary Kubiak and NFL Director of Football Operations Gene Washington. In addition, each winner and a guest attended a Houston Texans game where they were recognized on the video board.
Past Winners
2005 Texans High School Coach of the Year
5A Gary Joseph, Katy High School
4A Lydell Wilson, Lamar Consolidated High School
2004 Texans High School Coach of the Year
5A Coach Troy Aduddell, Clear Lake High School
4A Coach Ray Evans, Yates High School
2003 Texans High School Coach of the Year
Bryan Erwin, La Marque High School
David Aymond, North Shore High School
2002 Texans High School Coach of the Year
Gene Johnson, Hightower High School
2006 Texans High School Coach of the Year Award winners
Week 1: 5A – Bob Jones, Aldine HS; 4A – Don Price, Barbers Hill HS
Week 2: 5A – Craig Cripps, Northbrook HS; 4A – Steve Van Meter, Friendswood HS
Week 3: 5A – Lance Carter, Westside HS; 4A – Warren Trahan, Dickinson HS
Week 4: 5A – Troy Aduddell, Clear Lake HS; 4A – Cornell Gray, Furr HS
Week 5: 5A – Scott Moehlig, Bush HS; 4A – Dwayne Colbert, Sterling HS
Week 6: 5A – Dean DeAtley, Brazoswood High School; 4A – Ray Zepeda, Galena Park HS
Week 7: 5A – David Raffield, Cy Falls HS; 4A – Kevin Flanigan, Crosby HS
Week 8: 5A – Edward Arledge, Clear Brook HS; 4A – Finis Vanover, Angleton HS
Week 9: 5A – David Snokhous, Jersey Village HS; 4A – Bob Gillis, El Campo HS
Week 10: 5A – Eliot Allen, Stratford HS; 4A – Chuck Arnold, Davis HS