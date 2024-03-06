 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Coaching staff announcement & Fan questions | Daily Brew

Mar 06, 2024 at 09:54 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

ryanslockerroom

We're halfway though the work week, and the Texans made an announcement this morning about their 2024 coaching staff.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans has all three of his coordinators returning, and the bulk of the staff remains in place. 

The new Linebackers Coach is Bill Davis, and Rod Wright was promoted to Defensive Line Coach.

I answered a few fan questions yesterday. A fan named Holden Patterson asked about a certain free agent-to-be...and he won Texas Lottery Scratchoff tickets. 

Also, our 4-part series "The Experts", rolled on yesterday. In Tuesday's installment we got some pretty interesting comparisons for C.J. Stroud.

