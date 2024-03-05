Tank Dell, Free agent possibility & more | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?
Zavion Bell: Dear Drew, Is Tank Dell going be able to play this season?
DD: Yes. According to Dell and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the now-second year receiver should be good to go for the start of offseason conditioning in mid-April.
Holden Patterson: Dear Drew, Are we going to get Saquon Barkley?
DD: We'll see.
The running back, who's been a New York Giant since his rookie season of 2018 when he was the second pick in the Draft, will be a free agent next week when the new league year begins. The Giants did not place the franchise tag on him, and the deadline to do so has now passed.
Dameon Pierce is under contract, while Devin Singletary and Dare Ogunbowale are not. Those three finished the season with the Texans.
Barkley ran for 962 yards and caught 41 passes for 280 yards in 2023, scoring a combined 10 touchdowns for New York. He just turned 27 in February.
Adam Martinez: Dear Drew, The Franchise Tag…can you explain how this works?
DD: Sure. Click HERE.
Jakob Caramiciu: Dear Drew, When is the new jersey reveal?
DD: The new uniforms will be unveiled in April.
Bacari Walker: Dear Drew, Will the Texans be more aggressive this year than last due to C.J. Stroud being on a rookie deal?
DD: I think the Texans were pretty aggressive last offseason. The trade up on the first night of the Draft, in union with the signings of guys like tight end Dalton Schultz, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, running back Devin Singletary--to name a few—made last year seem aggressive to me, at least.
But, with a lot more cap space and yes, an excellent quarterback still on a rookie deal, the Texans are in a GREAT spot to be aggressive.
I can't wait, and I bet you can't either.
Evan Redd: Hello Drew, What positions are we lacking the most in and how will that benefit us in the draft?
DD: Evan, I think aside from quarterback and the specialist spots, the Texans are in play to take someone from just about any position in the first round. They have excellent players at all of those position groups, but they could also stand to add quality depth.