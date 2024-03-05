Tank Dell, Free agent possibility & more | Fans Wanna Know

Got a question about the Texans?

Zavion Bell: Dear Drew, Is Tank Dell going be able to play this season?

DD: Yes. According to Dell and Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, the now-second year receiver should be good to go for the start of offseason conditioning in mid-April.

Holden Patterson: Dear Drew, Are we going to get Saquon Barkley?

DD: We'll see.

The running back, who's been a New York Giant since his rookie season of 2018 when he was the second pick in the Draft, will be a free agent next week when the new league year begins. The Giants did not place the franchise tag on him, and the deadline to do so has now passed.

Dameon Pierce is under contract, while Devin Singletary and Dare Ogunbowale are not. Those three finished the season with the Texans.

Barkley ran for 962 yards and caught 41 passes for 280 yards in 2023, scoring a combined 10 touchdowns for New York. He just turned 27 in February.

