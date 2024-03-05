Ironman, Superman, Dan Marino...C.J. Stroud drew some comparisons | The Experts

Last week at the Combine in Indianapolis, we chatted with a few national media folks who cover the NFL. The Texans hired Head Coach DeMeco Ryans in late January of 2023, drafted the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the year in quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., and then won 10 games, AFC South, and a playoff game. In today's installment of 'The Experts', the national media members answered the question: "Of who does C.J. Stroud remind you?"

Mike Silver, Bestselling author and columnist for San Francisco Chronicle: "I don't even like to say it, but it took me about two thirds of a season, and I was like, 'He's kind of reminding me of Dan Marino as a rookie.'

Now that's blasphemy, right? Dan Marino is one of the all-time greatest.

Not only was incredible as a rookie, but in his second season he shattered the NFL record for touchdown passes and went to the Super Bowl.

Listen: rookies have had good rookie seasons. They've had impressive rookie seasons. Some of them have taken lumps and then gone on like Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman to become amazing. Stroud got it right away and it looked beautiful and he elevated when it mattered most. So he reminds me of the quarterbacks who've had the greatest rookie seasons ever, including Dan Marino."

Rhett Lewis, NFL Network: "C.J. Stroud reminds me of a dart hitting the bullseye on a dartboard."