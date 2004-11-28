Comeback kids

The Titans got the ball first and immediately got into a rhythm offensively. McNair completed his first three passes and running back Antowain Smith gained 29 yards on his first three carries as Tennessee reached the Texans 14 in just six plays.



Two plays later, McNair lofted a 12-yard scoring toss to tight end Erron Kinney and just 4:47 into the game the Titans had a 7-0 lead.



And two plays into Houston's initial drive, the Titans got the ball right back. Carr overshot wide receiver Jabar Gaffney on 2nd and 5 and Titans safety Scott McGarrahan made a diving interception, returning the ball to the Texans 42.



McNair went back to work, converting a third down with a 14-yard pass to tight end Shad Meier before finding Kinney again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown. Just like that the Texans were in a 14-0 hole. Kinney had doubled his touchdown total from the previous 10 games of the season.



The Texans got their sea legs on their second drive, thanks to Davis, who rumbled a season-long 27 yards to the Titans 44. Carr then completed a six-yard pass to Johnson before scrambling four yards for another first down. After firing an 11-yard pass to wide receiver Corey Bradford, Carr had his team in the red zone.



But the drive stalled at the 11-yard line. Houston settled for a 29-yard field goal by Kris Brown to cut the lead to 14-3.



Houston's defense finally held, permitting one first down before the Titans were forced to punt from their 43. The Texans took over at their 10-yard line. But on the first snap, Carr dropped back and was buried by Titans defensive tackle Randy Starks in the end zone. Or so it appeared. Referee Larry Nemmers placed the ball at the one-yard line. Titans head coach Jeff Fisher challenged the spot but the call was upheld.



The Texans still couldn't move the ball forward and Chad Stanley was forced to punt from the back of his end zone. He skied one high and far but the Titans got the ball in good shape at the Texans 40.



Three plays later, McNair fired the ball downfield to wide receiver Drew Bennett. Robinson was flagged for a 16-yard pass interference penalty, moving the ball to the four-yard line, where McNair found wide receiver Derrick Mason for his third scoring toss of the day.



The Texans bounced right back, using Davis in both the run and pass game. His 15-yard scamper around the left end gave Houston a first down at the Titans 16. Jonathan Wells then came in for Davis and caught a nine-yard pass from Carr. On the next snap, Wells raced untouched into the end zone from seven yards out to cut the lead again to 11 points.



Davis accounted for 34 of Houston's 62 yards on the scoring drive.



The Titans were stymied on their next drive, thanks to the crowd and Meier's temper. After getting whistled for a false start, McNair dodged linebacker Jason Babin and completed a pass to Meier, who was flagged 15 yards for taunting. Tennessee punted and the Texans took over at their 29 with 2:27 left in the half.



Carr hit Johnson for 11 yards to take it to the two-minute warning. He then found wide receiver Derick Armstrong for a 20-yard gain to the Titans 40. But a sack on third down resulted in a 4th and 10. Carr took Houston's final timeout and then hit Miller for 11 yards. After Carr scrambled out of bounds for six yards, Brown came in to attempt a 41-yard field goal. But McGarrahan blocked it and the Titans preserved their 21-10 lead.



The Texans got the ball to start the second half. After Davis picked up a first down, Carr found Bradford in the middle of the field for a 17-yard gain into Titans territory. Davis' fourth reception of the game netted another first down and the Texans were in business at the Titans 20.



On 3rd and 4, Carr rolled right to buy some time and fired a strike to Miller in the back of the end zone. The 14-yard score was Miller's first touchdown since Houston's game against New England last season (11/23/03). The Texans had sliced the lead to 21-17.



"Billy's theory is that when he catches the ball, we win," Carr said. "So, now, it's going to be that if he catches more than three balls and a touchdown, then we win. He's always wanting to get the ball, and I'm always wanting to give it to him.



"We had some plays, in this week, where we could take advantage of some of the things that