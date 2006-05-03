Community first

May 03, 2006 at 10:33 AM

Executive Director of the Houston Texans Foundation and the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation Joanie Haley was recently honored at the HoustonPBS - Living Smart Conference for her volunteerism, hard work, dedication and involvement with health awareness for women and children.

The Texans have sponsored a table at the event for the past several years and Haley says the conference is important to get people involved with their health.

"The conference itself is actually hitting all demographics in our community," Haley said. "All ethnic groups, all ages all types of health problems from diabetes to osteoporosis to hormone replacement to whatever. It was just a conference to focus on preventative health issues and how individual women can take control of their lives in helping to prepare themselves for the future and do everything they can just to make sure they remain healthy."

Texans strength and conditioning coach Dan Riley and team nutritionist Roberta Anding also spoke at the conference. Best-selling author Kat James and keynote speaker Linda O'Bryon also were featured at the conference.

Haley's work in the Houston community began more than 20 years ago and has continued today. She has served on several boards, and was the first Corporate Fundraising Chairman for the Children's Museum. She also has served on the Junior League of Houston's board as well as the Texas Business and Education Coalition.

Said Haley: "It's been a real pleasure working with the Houston community just trying to raise the level of awareness for all."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans wear orange to support Uvalde, gun violence awareness

The Houston Texans wore orange shirts during Wednesday's OTA practice as a show of their continued support of the Uvalde community and in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday.
news

2023 Texans Care Volunteer Day signups now open!

The Houston Texans launched the 11th annual Texans Care Volunteer Day, a city-wide event where Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation Hannah McNair, as well as Texans players, Legends, Cheerleaders and TORO will give back alongside Texans fans.
news

Houston Texans launch Girls FLAG Football League in partnership with NFL FLAG and Nike

The Houston Texans announced the launch of a Girls FLAG Football Program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike. 
news

The Texans spread holiday cheer in H-Town

The Houston Texans Foundation and Texans players are hosting holiday parties and granting wishes across Houston.
news

Coach Cameron Campbell receives Houston Texans' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The Houston Texans announced today that Coach Cameron Campbell is the team's recipient for the 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker Award. 
news

Houston Texans and partners award $400,000 to 15 local nonprofits through Inspire Change Grant Funds

The Houston Texans, ConocoPhillips, Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages and Ashley awarded $400,000 through the Inspire Change Grant Fund to 15 local nonprofits and educational programs working to make a difference in the Houston community. 
news

Christian Kirksey named Houston Texans nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

The Houston Texans announced today that linebacker Christian Kirksey is the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. 
news

Texans players, coaches reveal 2022 My Cause My Cleats

My Cause My Cleats is the NFL's player-driven cause initiative, when players are given ownership of the field, game broadcast and marketing to shine a light on the causes and social issues most important to them. 
news

NFL announces nominees for 12th annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Houston Texans Cheerleader named as Texans' Salute to Service Award nominee for 2022.
news

Player Blog | Tremon Smith honors special connection to breast cancer through hospital visit

Texans DB Tremon Smith shares his experience visiting Houston Methodist cancer patients with his teammate LB Garret Wallow
news

Texans surprise families in First Responder Appreciation Night

The Houston Texans and Community Coffee hosted a special night of dinner, bowling and games for families impacted by the loss of a parent who served as a Houston-area first responder.
news

Texans visit Uvalde High School football home opener and youth football camp | Texans Cheer Off the Field

Houston Texans Cheerleader Rachel visited Uvalde with the Texans for the Uvalde High School football team's home opener.
Advertising