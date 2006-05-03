Community first

Executive Director of the Houston Texans Foundation and the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation Joanie Haley was recently honored at the HoustonPBS - Living Smart Conference for her volunteerism, hard work, dedication and involvement with health awareness for women and children.

The Texans have sponsored a table at the event for the past several years and Haley says the conference is important to get people involved with their health.

"The conference itself is actually hitting all demographics in our community," Haley said. "All ethnic groups, all ages all types of health problems from diabetes to osteoporosis to hormone replacement to whatever. It was just a conference to focus on preventative health issues and how individual women can take control of their lives in helping to prepare themselves for the future and do everything they can just to make sure they remain healthy."

Texans strength and conditioning coach Dan Riley and team nutritionist Roberta Anding also spoke at the conference. Best-selling author Kat James and keynote speaker Linda O'Bryon also were featured at the conference.

Haley's work in the Houston community began more than 20 years ago and has continued today. She has served on several boards, and was the first Corporate Fundraising Chairman for the Children's Museum. She also has served on the Junior League of Houston's board as well as the Texas Business and Education Coalition.