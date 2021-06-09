Competition is Key for the Offensive Line

"The competition is what's going to be really exciting," Campen said. "It's going to help these players to get the best out of them, to motivate them, and it's going to be a heck of a camp until this thing kicks off. I'm excited to see how it shakes out. I really am."

Campen, who spoke with the media via Zoom on Tuesday, also values flexibility between positions on the line.

"There's a job requirement for five linemen to play the positions that they're going to play," Campen said. "That job requirement could easily, as you well know – your right guard could be your starting center for a couple of series until his shoelaces is fixed. So, you don't know, but you have to assume those responsibilities and there's a criteria for each one of those positions."