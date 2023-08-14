Crossing the Russian border...with a prominent Texan | Daily Brew

Aug 14, 2023 at 04:01 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

brewyell

Good Monday morning to you.

Hope your weekend was terrific, and the week ahead is even better.

The Texans got spicy yesterday in practice, and the next few days promise to be even spicier.

The Dolphins come to town for a Saturday afternoon preseason contest at NRG Stadium, but first, they'll practice with the Texans on Wednesday and Thursday.

Voice of the Texans Marc Vandermeer outlined the week to come, plus next week as well in his latest Vanderblog.

Here's what went down Sunday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, according to our dude John Harris.

Noah Brown caught the ball above from C.J. Stroud. On Thursday night in New England, wide receiver Alex Bachman pulled in a second half touchdown pass from Case Keenum.

So on Sunday I had a chance to go 1-on-1 with Bachman. He's been impressive throughout camp, and we discussed that, his touchdown, and a whole lot of other things in this Drew's Dozen. The full exchange is below.

Did you know Texans Defensive Coordinator Matt Burke once got stared down by a Russian soldier with an AK-47? At a border crossing? While his passport was confiscated? If you read this exchange with him, you did. Or listened to the back-and-forth below, you did.

If you missed Texans Extra Points on Saturday evening, we got you. Check it out below.

