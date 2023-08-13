Beards, the perfect pizza & Brooke Burke vs. Matt Burke | Drew's Dozen

4) DD: Pizza or cheeseburgers?

MB: Pizza.

5) DD: What's the perfect pizza?

MB: I'm all over the place with it. A meat and something else. I've been kind of a meatball and fresh tomatoes kick. My wife likes pepperoni and mushrooms, so we sometimes hit that. I'm also on the pro-Hawaiian pizza kick, too. So every now and then, I'll slip one out there.

*6) DD: Do your shoulders sag like mine whenever you see the only options are a Margherita pizza or a cheese pizza? *MB: Yeah. I like a little funk.

7) DD: How long have you had a beard?

MB: Shoot. I've had some form of facial hair since high school.

8) DD: Really?

MB: Yeah, back in the day, I thought it was cool. I could grow a decent beard. So I used to just have a goatee. Then for my senior picture, my mom didn't like it. So I shaved it off. Then I started growing it back right after that. The full beard has been in probably since like 2010 or so. I went to Russia on a trip and I just felt like it was a very Russian thing to do: grow a beard.

9) DD: Did you go to Russia in the winter or the summer?

MB: It was in the summer.

10) DD: How much did you know about Russia before you went?

MB: A decent amount. I'll never forget the border crossing. I was in Finland with a buddy and we took a train from Helsinki to Saint Petersburg. At the border crossing the Russian army or whatever, they board the train and they take your passport. You're sitting on the train and they leave a soldier with an AK-47 and a German Shepherd on the car for like 45 minutes. Then an hour later, they come back and they give you back your papers and you go on your way. So there were some unnerving moments there.

11) DD: Complete this sentence. My favorite thing about H-Town is __.

MB: It's such a big and diverse city that everything is available. You can get whatever you want here.