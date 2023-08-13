VanderBlog: Big Two Weeks Ahead

The McNair's gave away more tee shirts (this time it was the 'Iron Sharpens Iron' merch), there was a skirmish, which the coach was relatively ok with, and a new QB showed up named E.J. Perry, who had spent time here before. Perry is the nephew of former Texans Wide Receivers Coach John Perry and is here for camp depth at the position. He went to Brown, where Bill O'Brien and John Harris attended. So did John Krasinski and Emma Watson, but not together, I imagine. Just thought I'd bring that up. Perry started his college career at Boston College. I only highlight this to point out that my father-in-law went there and was a manager of the basketball team while Bob Cousy was coaching. And he never talks about this! He'll tell stories about gardening in Tulsa, Oklahoma before he'll talk about working for Cousy, and it's maddening!