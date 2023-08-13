VanderBlog: Big Two Weeks Ahead

Aug 13, 2023
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

230813-vanderblog

It was another scorcher at the Houston Methodist Training Center as fans packed the stands and the Texans donned full pads to kick off a huge two weeks of critical activity. And I don't think I'm being overly dramatic using the word 'critical.' By August 29, the roster has to be trimmed to 53 from 90 players, making the next couple of weeks the greatest reality show on earth. Nick Caserio told us on Texans Radio that over 1,000 players around the league will be available after that day. Good thing he's a lot more organized than I am. Sunday was highlighted by ﻿C.J. Stroud﻿'s bomb to ﻿Noah Brown﻿.

The McNair's gave away more tee shirts (this time it was the 'Iron Sharpens Iron' merch), there was a skirmish, which the coach was relatively ok with, and a new QB showed up named E.J. Perry, who had spent time here before. Perry is the nephew of former Texans Wide Receivers Coach John Perry and is here for camp depth at the position. He went to Brown, where Bill O'Brien and John Harris attended. So did John Krasinski and Emma Watson, but not together, I imagine. Just thought I'd bring that up. Perry started his college career at Boston College. I only highlight this to point out that my father-in-law went there and was a manager of the basketball team while Bob Cousy was coaching. And he never talks about this! He'll tell stories about gardening in Tulsa, Oklahoma before he'll talk about working for Cousy, and it's maddening!

Advertising