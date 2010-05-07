Cushing suspended four games

Linebacker Brian Cushing finished 2009 with 133 tackles, five sacks and four interceptions.





STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Brian Cushing of the Houston Texans has been suspended without pay for the team's first four games of the 2010 season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Cushing's suspension begins on Saturday, September 4. He will be eligible to return to the Texans' active roster on Monday, October 4 following the team's October 3 game against the Oakland Raiders.

Cushing is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

STATEMENT FROM HOUSTON TEXANS GM RICK SMITH: