Daily Brew: 4 bits of news from team's annual kickoff luncheon

Every August, two days before the final preseason game, the Texans hold their annual kickoff luncheon. The coaches and players sit with fans, and the even was held in a ballroom downtown at the Hilton Americas hotel. A few tidbits of news came out during and after the luncheon, as you'll see below.

1) As you've no doubt probably seen, the Texans will induct Founder/Chairman/CEO Bob McNair into the team's Ring of Honor in Week 5, when the Texans host the Falcons on October 6. That's fitting, because it'll happen 20 years to the day McNair and Houston were awarded the franchise, and the announcement in 1999...happened in Atlanta of all places. McNair joins receiver Andre Johnson in the Ring of Honor.

2) Nose tackle D.J. Reader was named the 2019 Spirit of the Bull award winner. That prize goes to the player who makes a big impact on the field, as well as in the community. Reader's been the face of the Texans NFL Play 60 campaign, he regularly helps out the National Kidney Foundation, and helps out numerous other causes. Head coach Bill O'Brien explained why Reader was so deserving.

"He's a good football player," O'Brien said. "He's a tough guy, good teammate, does a lot in the community. That's why he won the Spirit of the Bull Award. Since the day he walked in the door here he's been a good football player and a good guy in the community."