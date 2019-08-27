Daily Brew: 4 bits of news from team's annual kickoff luncheon

Every August, two days before the final preseason game, the Texans hold their annual kickoff luncheon. The coaches and players sit with fans, and the even was held in a ballroom downtown at the Hilton Americas hotel. A few tidbits of news came out during and after the luncheon, as you'll see below.
1) As you've no doubt probably seen, the Texans will induct Founder/Chairman/CEO Bob McNair into the team's Ring of Honor in Week 5, when the Texans host the Falcons on October 6. That's fitting, because it'll happen 20 years to the day McNair and Houston were awarded the franchise, and the announcement in 1999...happened in Atlanta of all places. McNair joins receiver Andre Johnson in the Ring of Honor.
2) Nose tackle D.J. Reader was named the 2019 Spirit of the Bull award winner. That prize goes to the player who makes a big impact on the field, as well as in the community. Reader's been the face of the Texans NFL Play 60 campaign, he regularly helps out the National Kidney Foundation, and helps out numerous other causes. Head coach Bill O'Brien explained why Reader was so deserving.
"He's a good football player," O'Brien said. "He's a tough guy, good teammate, does a lot in the community. That's why he won the Spirit of the Bull Award. Since the day he walked in the door here he's been a good football player and a good guy in the community."
Reader was drafted by the Texans in 2016, and wasted little time in making his presence felt on and off the field in Houston.
3) O'Brien gave an update on a trio of injured offensive linemen, and their possible availability against the Saints in Week 1. In successive preseason games, the Texans lost Greg Mancz, Tytus Howard and then Zach Fulton to injury.
"I would be optimistic about him being ready to practice, not today, but pretty soon," O'Brien said of Fulton.
With Howard and Mancz, the outlook is a bit cloudier.
"Those guys are like day-to-day," O'Brien said. "I think that they're working hard to get back, so I'm hopeful."
4) While O'Brien was cautiously optimistic about the linemen, it's a different story for receiver Keke Coutee. The second-year pass-catcher left the preseason opener in Green Bay with an injury, and the head coach doesn't envision Coutee being ready to go in New Olreans. But he didn't totally shut the door on it.
"No, I'm not hopeful for that," O'Brien said. "But stranger things have happened. We'll see."
