Texans announce annual Founder's Day in memory of Bob McNair

Aug 27, 2019 at 12:54 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On October 6, 1999 the NFL awarded its 32nd franchise to Robert C. McNair and the city of Houston. Now 20 years later, the Houston Texans will commemorate their late founder, chairman and CEO and his role in bringing NFL football back to the city.

During Tuesday's annual team luncheon, the Texans announced they will honor McNair with the first Founder's Day on October 6, inducting him into their Ring of Honor.

"We look forward to adding Bob McNair to the Houston Texans Ring of Honor on Sunday, October 6 as we take on the Atlanta Falcons," Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes said. "I consider it providential that on that same date in 1999, Bob secured the franchise rights for an NFL team to return to Houston, so we have decided to also designate October 6 as 'Founder's Day.' We will use this day each year to celebrate the legacy of Bob McNair and the tremendous impact that his community commitment has had and continues to have on our region."

As a Founder's Day tradition, each year the Houston Texans staff will also complete a service project in his memory to honor McNair's philanthropic legacy. The Texans founder made an everlasting impact for more than 50 years with his philanthropy and contribution to the community. McNair chaired The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation, the Houston Texans Foundation headquartered in Houston, Texas, and The Robert and Janice McNair Educational Foundation where he grew up in Forest City, N.C. For over 25 years, the McNairs and their foundations gave generously to a wide array of charitable, scientific, literary, educational and religious organizations.

