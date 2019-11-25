Daily Brew: On to the Patriots

Nov 25, 2019 at 03:13 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Week 13 is upon us, and so is December football.

The Texans play the first of five games this month when they host the Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

At 10-1, New England shares the NFL's best record with the 49ers. At a Monday morning press conference inside NRG Stadium, head coach Bill O'Brien explained why the Patriots are atop the League.

"If you look at the games that they've won, they've just done a really good job of being opportunistic," O'Brien said. "They've blocked the punt or they've intercepted a pass, or they've batted a ball or punched a ball out, got the ball, get on a short field."

In nine regular season contests between the two franchises, the Texans won once, in 2009. For Houston to get victory number two against New England, and win number eight of 2019, O'Brien detailed a few "musts" for the Texans.

"You've got to take care of the ball, you've got to be in manageable third downs, you have to cover kicks well, you have to do the best you can to try to take the ball away if you can," O'Brien said. "It's just that type of a game, and they're a great team, they're 10-1 for a reason and we just need to go in there and play one play at a time. Very cliché, I know that, but you have to play one play at a time and understand that each play is a different type of situation, a different play, focus on that play and play the next play. That's the mentality you have to have."

The Texans practiced Monday, will be off Tuesday, and then will practice again Wednesday through Friday.

Bull's Eye: Best shots from Week 12

Check out the best Week 12 images from Texans team photographer Zach Tarrant. Presented by Houston Methodist.

An image from the Nov. 21, 2019 regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans won 20-17.
CASSIE STRICKER
CASSIE STRICKER
CASSIE STRICKER
CASSIE STRICKER
CASSIE STRICKER
ZACH TARRANT
CASSIE STRICKER
ZACH TARRANT
CASSIE STRICKER
CASSIE STRICKER
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT
Zachary Scott Tarrant ZacharyTarrant.com
ZACH TARRANT
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
