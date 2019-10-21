Daily Brew: Texans look to sustain 4th quarter defense

The Texans defense came up with a stop late in Sunday's loss. Four times.

But it was a little too late, as the Colts were able to score four touchdowns in the first three quarters of Sunday's 30-23 win over Houston. After finding the end zone on four of the first seven possessions, the Colts were stonewalled in the final quarter, punting on four straight possessions.

Three of those four drives were 3-and-outs, while a fourth drive saw Indianapolis pick up a first down on its' first play of the possession, and then punt four plays later.

Through three quarters of play Sunday, the Texans defense saw Jacoby Brissett complete 22-of-30 pass attempts for 298 yards and a quartet of scores. In the fourth quarter, he completed 4-of-9 passes for 28 yards. One was a 26-yard completion, while the other three went for five yards, one yard, and a loss of four yards.

"We made some adjustments," head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday. "We did a better job of covering some of the routes they were running."